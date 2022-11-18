Home Cities Hyderabad

IIT-Hyderabad develops autonomous driving tech

To study elemental technologies, IITH and SMC had signed an agreement in 2021 to develop the technology that can contribute to road safety and reduce road accidents in India.

Published: 18th November 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IIT-Hyderabad (IIT-H), in collaboration with Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), has developed an autonomous driving technology suitable for Indian traffic scenarios utilising the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

The technology will enable conversion of a drive-by-wire vehicle which runs with electronic control systems into an autonomous self-driving car by integrating different sensors for perception, localisation and navigation.

In a statement, IIT-H said that the state-of-the-art autonomous vehicle testbed at DST NM-ICPS Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation and Data Acquisition Systems (TiHAN), IITH, will be used for testing and validating the technology.

The collaboration will strengthen the Indian-Japanese bond and allow the exploration of new joint development avenues, it said. Recently SMC officials visited IITH to assess the readiness of the technology.

IIT-H director Prof BS Murty  said: “IIT-Hyderabad has been at the forefront of research and development in collaboration with Industry. SMC is a valuable partner in our endeavour to develop an autonomous navigation system for ground vehicles in association with TiHAN. IITH shares a unique collaboration with Japan, and this collaboration with SMC will furt-her strengthen our commitment to bilateral growth.”

