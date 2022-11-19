A day before Indian Racing League, adrenaline rush for fans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With pounding hearts and their adrenaline levels touching the sky, fans eagerly await the motorsport action on the 2.7-km racing circuit developed on the NTR Marg Road. The Indian Racing League (IRL), a one-of-its-kind motor racing event, will be flagged off on Saturday afternoon. Six city-based teams will participate in the two-day event, comprising two Indian drivers and two international drivers.

The IRL is an exciting Formula-3 equivalent, a single-seater motor racing championship where the drivers use the cars built by Italian Wolf Racing, using Aprilia engines. The IRL is being conducted on the same tracks that will be used for the Formula-E event to be on February 11, 2023. The IRL events will test the readiness of the tracks for future races. Another IRL event will be held in the city on December 10 and 11.

Those who want to witness the thrilling event can book tickets through BookMyShow. There are two categories of passes: regular pass and weekend pass. The regular passes can be bought for a single day, starting from Rs 749, while the weekend pass is a two-day pass starting from Rs 1,249.

The league will be held in four rounds, the first and fourth rounds will take place on the Hyderabad Street Circuit and the second and third rounds will be hosted at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai. The machines that will be used in the IRL event include Wolf GB08 Thunder that runs on an Aprilia 1,100cc engine.

