Calling all pizza lovers

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It can have a distinct sour-spicy taste with an acidic punch if we add jalapeno. It’s served hot and is crunchy and succulent at the same time. The sauce, cheese, and seasoning rush towards your taste buds, when you have a pizza at Jamie’s Pizzeria by Jamie Oliver, which has the best pizza’s on the menu at Jubilee Hills. Pizzas curated by Jamie Oliver are worth every bite.

The pleasant ambience made our day bright as we arrived at Jamie’s Pizzeria, Jubliee Hills. We could choose a range of beverages, both hot and cold, from Peach and Mint Spritz, which had ice, syrups, lemon juice, fresh mint and soda that went well with the pizza. Then we got to taste some good appetizers like fish fingers which were one of the best you could have. Every bite melted in our mouths quickly, and we enjoyed it.

This apart, there was tomato bruschetta, bread with slow-roasted cherry tomatoes, whipped ricotta, basil and garlic, with a bust of flavours in the mouth. Also, the kick-in chicken was the spicy version of chicken wings that could be found in the small bites on the menu.

The pizza course included the Peperronata Chicken, prepared with tomato sauce, mozzarella, tender puller chicken, charred peppers, and black olives was indeed one of the best pizzas you could have. The flat base pizza is made of type: 00 flour which is healthy and makes your pizza taste even better.

We also had chicken lasagna, which is listed in the menu’s main menu and not the pizza section. The mushroom sauce with chicken and smoked mozzarella made the dish a delight.

Now coming to the sides, fried french fries are a must-have on the menu. Fries rubbed in spicy fennel, crispy chilli and garlic, served with a homemade tomato sauce, is something you cannot stop having. Once you take a bite, you will surely cave for more of it.

Last but not least, the desserts; everything on the menu is a must-try, but tiramisu has set up a place in our hearts.

Once you visit this place, you can’t stop craving more than the food available here. This place is best for you and your friends to spend quality time. The chefs have worked on the menu to give the best for their guests.

