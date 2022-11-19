Home Cities Hyderabad

Window to Italy

Immerse yourself in Italian culinary culture

Published: 19th November 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Reshmi Chakravorty
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The week of Italian cuisine in the world is an initiative developed to promote Italian culinary traditions, food and wine connoisseurship as a distinctive trait of Italian identity and culture. Immerse yourself in Italian culinary culture and easy-to-make recipes at home, and of course, buon appetito!

Buffalo mozzarella and semi-candied tomatoes
Ingredients
Extra virgin olive oil 3 1/2 tbsp. (52 ml) | Blushing red tomatoes 4 | Buffalo mozzarella  9 oz. (250 gms) | Fresh basil approx. 30 leaves | Sugar as needed | Finely sliced fresh garlic | Fresh thyme | Salt for taste and pepper for spice

Method
●  Heat the oven to a temperature of 200°F (100°C).
●  Cut up the tomatoes, and place them on a baking sheet.
●  Add a pinch of sugar, some garlic, and thyme.
●  Drizzle it with olive oil and bake for approximately an hour.
●  Boil some water in a medium-sized pot in the meantime. The basil should be dipped in water before being immersed in ice water.
●  Blend the basil leaves with 3 1/2 tbsp (50 ml) of olive oil in a blender. Lightly season the mozzarella with salt and pepper after slicing it.
●  Let the slices of semi-candied tomato and mozzarella be layered to create stacks.
●  Lightly shower some olive oil and basil sauce for garnish.
—  Chef Kailash Gundupalli – Director Culinary – Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre

CHICKEN SCALLOPINI
Ingredients:
Chicken breast 1 no | Salt 2 gm | Black pepper 1 gm | Thyme 1 spring |
Sauté mushroom 20 gm | Parmesan cheese 10 gm | Mozzarella cheese        08 gm | Olive oil 05 ml | Panko bread crumb 20 gm | Butter  8 gm | Chicken jue  40 gm | Chopped parsley 1 gm
Method
● Marinated the chicken with salt, black pepper, and make a pocket.
● Mix the sauté mushroom with half of the parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese and parsley.
● Stuff the mushroom mixture into the chicken. And coated with Panko and parmesan crumb.
● Heat the non-stick pan add olive oil and butter, thyme and place the chicken breast. Cook the breast on both sides for 2 min.
● Preheat the oven 190 degree Celsius. Place the chicken in baking try to cook for 10 min.
● Serve with veggies and chicken jue.

CLASSIC TIRAMISU
Ingredients: Eggs   4 nos| Sugar 180 gm | Mascarpone cheese 320 gm | Heavy whip cream  180 gm| Brewed coffee 160 ml |Coco powder 15 gm | Vanilla essence 5 ml | Ladyfingers 15 nos

Method
● Combine egg yolk and sugar in the top of double boiler. Over boiling water reduce heat to low, and cook for about 10 mins.
● Stir continuously and remove from the heat, whip yolks until thick & lemon coloured
● Add mascarpone to whipped yolks, beat until combined.
● In a separate bowl whip cream to stiff peaks. Beat the egg white mixture until it turns to fluffy consistency. Gently fold into yolk mixture and set aside.
● Split the ladyfingers in half, and line the bottom and sides of a large glass bowl. Brush with coffee liqueur. Spoon half of the cream filling over the lady fingers and cocoa powder. Repeat ladyfingers, coffee liqueur and filling layers. Garnish with cocoa.
● Refrigerate several hours or overnight.
—  Chef Shyamal Raj, Executive Chef, Prost

Red wine spaghetti bolognese
Ingredients
Lamb mince 120 gms |  Onion 10 gms |  Garlic 6 gms |  Leeks  10 gms |  Celery  5 gms |  Carrots 5 gms |  Red wine  50 ml | Tomato paste 20 gms | Tomato peeled 50 gms | Lamb stock 50 ml |  Boiled spaghetti 200 gms | Rosemary dried  4 gms |  Black pepper  5 gms | Salt to taste
Method:
● Put some oil in a pan. Add finely chopped onions, leeks, carrots and celery into it and sautee for 1 min.
● Add lamb mince into it and cook it on high flame for 2-3 mins. Add lamb stock into it and simmer it for next 5-6 mins.
● Then add red wine into it and simmer it for next 2-3 mins.
● Now add tomato paste and peeled tomatoes into it and cook the sauce for 2-4 mins.
● Add seasoning - salt, black pepper & dried rosemary. Now put some al dente spaghetti into it and give it a nice toss.
● Serve with mini garlic loaf.  — Chef Sandeep Sai, Executive Chef , Farzi Cafe

PRAWN FETTUCCINE FAJITA
Ingredients
Fettuccine 150 gms |Prawns (deveined) 150gms |Red & yellow peppers julliene  10 gms | Olive oil 25gms | Butter 25 gms |Garlic (chopped) 25 gms
Parmesan cheese (grated)  25 gms | Cream 10 ml | Salt to taste | Pepper  5 gms
For Fajita powder:
Cayenne pepper  1 tspn | Cumin powder  1 tspn | Coriander seeds powder  1 tspn | Garlic powder  1 tspn |Smoked paprika   1 tspn
Method:
● Boil fettuccine as per instructions and refresh in tap water and drizzle with olive oil and set aside, set the pasta water aside.
● In a skillet of a frying pan add the olive oil and butter, add the chopped garlic and saute till brown.
● Add the onions and peppers jullienne.
● Add the prawns and saute season with salt and pepper.
● Now add the fettuccine, fajita powder and saute gently. Add little pasta water to bring the dish together, stirring gently.
● Add the cream and cheese and serve hot.
— Chef Asif iqbal, Executive Chef Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen

— (Compiled by Reshmi Chakravorty)

