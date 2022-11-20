Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Race track worker hurt, help delayed

In another minor accident, the tyre of a Formula E car got detached from the rim on Saturday.

The injured worker being taken to hospital in an ambulance. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Noor Alam, a worker at the Formula E test race track, sustained injuries while on duty on Saturday. Although ambulances were lined up as a safety measure near the race track at NTR Marg on the banks of Hussainsagar, none were allotted to the worker who fractured his arm in the accident.

“He was working near the crane when he slipped and broke his arm,” said A Pruthvi Raj, Narayanguda traffic police station sub-inspector. “We called an ambulance immediately after the accident. Since the roads remained jammed due to traffic restrictions, the ambulance took around 45 minutes to arrive,” the sub-inspector added. He said that Noor was shifted to a nearby hospital, and his condition was stable.

In another minor accident, the tyre of a Formula E car got detached from the rim on Saturday. The driver escaped unhurt but the car was damaged. The organising team quickly removed the vehicle from the track using a crane.

