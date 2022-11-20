Temperature set to drop in Hyderabad city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The residents of Hyderabad are going to feel chilly weather as the temperature in the city is set to drop by 8° C. As per the forecast made by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the night temperature in most areas of the city is likely to take a dip. Till Sunday, the night temperature in most parts of the twin cities will be in the range of 12 to 13° C , whereas the maximum temperature will be between 29 and 31° C. The city will witness haze or mist on Sunday morning in the GHMC limits. Meanwhile, the night temperature in the northern districts of Telangana is likely to drop below 10° C . However, dry weather is expected across the city for the next three days, informed TSDPS.