Three children drown in water body near ORR in Hyderabad's Gachibowli

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three children drowned in a water body near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Gachibowli on Saturday afternoon. According to police, the victims were identified as Shabaaz, 15, Deepak, 12, and Pavan, 13, all residents of Telecom Nagar under Raidurgam police station limits.

The police said that a group of nine friends from Telecom Nagar went for a swim in the water body near the ORR in Gachibowli and entered the waters after jumping the fence.

As they ventured deep into the waters, they started drowning. Seeing this, the other children started crying for help. They later went out to the ORR and sought help from autorickshaw drivers and onlookers. But by the time the auto drivers and others reached the spot, the children had already drowned.

Informed by them, a team of police arrived at the spot and fished out the bodies with the help of expert swimmers. The bodies were sent to hospital mortuary for autopsy, the police said.

