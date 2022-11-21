GHMC hikes user fee for construction and demolition waste disposal

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Collection, transportation and disposal of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste from the site to the identified four C&D plants in Hyderabad has turned into a costly affair with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) revising the charges from Rs 50 up to Rs 100 per tonne. Earlier, the charges for collection, transportation and processing from the house sites to the recycling facilities were Rs 342 per tonne but it has been revised to Rs 390 to Rs 435 per tonne.

That is not all -- waste generators who can transport their waste directly to the four C&D plants in Jeedimetla, Fathullaguda, Satamrai village in Shamshabad and Thumukunta in Shamirpet on their own have to pay a 25% fee for processing and disposal of C&D waste. Earlier, it was Rs 85.50 per tonne.

Officials told TNIE that GHMC has notified the maximum user fee waste generators to have to pay to the authorised C&D waste management operators for the year 2022-23. Accordingly, waste generators in areas like Serilingampally, Chandanagar, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Gajulararamam, Yousufguda, RC Puram and Patancheru circles have to pay Rs 398.50 per tonne for shifting it to the C&D plant at Jeedimetla.

Generators in Uppal, Hayathnagar, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Santoshnagar, Malakpet and Amberpet circles have to pay Rs 388.75 per tonne. Likewise, waste generators in Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Karwan, Mehdipatnam, Goshamahal and Jubilee Hills circles have to pay Rs 405 per tonne and generators in Kapra, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Begumpet circles have to pay Rs 435 per tonne for collection, transportation and disposal to C&D plants.

Sources said that those who generate more than 20 tonnes per day or 300 tonnes per project in a month should submit the C&D management plan to the GHMC and keep the civic body officials informed right from the planning to the implementation stage.

The generators also have to pay the applicable user charges to the respective C&D waste management operators of GHMC by transporting the C&D waste on their own. GHMC warned waste generators and transporters that if they fail to dispose of the waste as per the C&D Waste Management Rules, 2016 or dump it in an unauthorised manner, they will be liable to pay stiff penalties.

25% processing fee

Waste generators who can transport their waste directly to the four (C&D) plants in Jeedimetla, Fathullaguda, Satamrai village in Shamshabad and Thumukunta in Shamirpet on their own have to pay a 25% fee for processing and disposal of C&D waste. Earlier, it was Rs 85.50 per tonne.

