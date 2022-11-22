Bombastic look: Sandeep Molugu shares tips on styling winter jackets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We are yet again acing the 70s and 80s styles for jackets this winter. The style ranges from trenches to puffers, leather to wool, to furry nylon, and the goal is to remain stylish while staying comfortably warm this winter.

The city-based stylist Sandeep Molugu shares his views on what is trending in the jacket world and what goes well along. "Jackets also, I was so interested to see that the 70s and 80s are back in fashion. We also have the classic Marlon Brando classic motorcycle jacket from the 60s surface the trend this winter," says Sandeep.

Jackets are baggy, but not all hippie baggy. "All the jackets trending this winter are the ones with broader shoulders. There is a lot of arm gap that facilitates the moment, but the overall jacket remains a tight fit. It is the same with leather or wool," says he.



With the broad shoulders, one can ace the vintage style accompanying it with bell bottom pants or loose oversized pants. "These jackets will also protect you from the cold. Also, these broad-shouldered jackets are a unisex thing now," the stylist concluded.

