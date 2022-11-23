Prasads Multiplex to launch India’s largest cinema screen in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis are all set to experience the joy of watching their favourite film on the largest movie screen in the country. Prasads Multiplex, which is located on NTR Marg in the city, will be home to the country’s largest movie screen.The sixth auditorium of the multiplex will have a 101.6ft wide and 64ft tall screen. Manufactured by Canada-based projection screen company StrongMDI, the screen, which was specially designed for Prasads Multiplex, has speakers designed by QSC Audio Products. The features also include a Dolby CP950 sound processor and high-end digital projection. The new screen will be operational from November 25. The news has been shared by Mohan Kumar, Assistant Manager, IT & Technical, Prasads Multiplex, on Twitter. Interestingly, Prasads Multiplex was also the first-ever multiplex in Hyderabad to have an IMAX projection. However, the multiplex is no longer screening films in IMAX format owing to the shift in paradigm to the digital medium.