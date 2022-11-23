Home Cities Hyderabad

Traffic to be diverted at Rasoolpura for three months

As per the advisory, the traffic will be diverted on this route till February 21 next year.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of civic works to be taken up between Rasoolpura and Ramgopalpet police station, the Hyderabad traffic police have issued a traffic advisory for a period of three months.As per the advisory, the traffic will be diverted on this route till February 21 next year.

Motorists coming from Begumpet flyover will not be allowed to take right turn at Rasoolpura T Junction towards KIMS Hospital, Minister Road, Ranigunj, Nallagutta and PVNR Marg They will have to proceed under CTO flyover, take a U-turn and take diversion from Hanuman Temple bylane towards Food World, Sindhi Colony, Ramgopalpet PS, Minister Road and KIMS Hospital. Traffic coming from Ranigunj, Nallagutta, PVNR Marg will not be allowed towards Rasoolpura and should take right turn at Ramgopalpet PS, Sindhi Colony, Food World, Hanuman Temple and left turn towards Rasoolpura.

Ambulances going to KIMS Hospital from Begumpet flyover have to take a U-turn at CTO meeting point and take bylanes to reach Sindhi Colony, Ramgopalpet police station towards KIMS Hospital.  Heavy vehicles are not allowed from Hanuman Temple towards Sindhi Colony, PG Road, Secunderabad and have to take Ranigunj route to reach the Minister Road.

