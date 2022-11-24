Home Cities Hyderabad

Asia’s largest US Consulate to open in Hyderabad in Jan ’23

Established in 2009, the US Consulate General in Hyderabad is the first US diplomatic office to open in India post independence. 

An artist’s impression of the new US Consulate to be set in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asia’s largest US Consulate is likely to be opened in Hyderabad in January 2023. Being set up with an investment of $ 297 million, the new US Consulate office developed on 12.2 acres in the Financial district will have 54 visa interview windows to make the visa processing easier and faster. 

