Home Cities Hyderabad

KTR to inaugurate Shilpa Layout flyover on Friday

The ORR at Gachibowli is directly accessible from the RGI Airport to the Financial District and the Shilpa Layout flyover will make it easier to reach other areas without disruption. 

Published: 25th November 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The four-lane bidirectional flyover from Shilpa Layout to ORR near Gachibowli junction and another six-lane bidirectional flyover from Kondapur towards ORR at second level crossing Gachibowli junction will be opened to traffic by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday. 

The Shilpa Layout flyover is being described as an engineering feat with some spans positioned 18 metres above the ground level and placed across the existing Gachibowli flyover. The flyover from Shilpa Layout to the ORR near Gachibowli Junction will have one of the longest spans on any flyover in the city.

According to GHMC officials, the flyover, developed as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), will help ease traffic congestion at Gachibowli Junction, one of the busiest junctions in the city. It will ease traffic flow between Hitech City and the Financial District. Traffic conditions on the ORR-Madhapur stretch, Kondapur, will also improve as will the flow of vehicles moving towards the Meenakshi Group buildings.

The ORR at Gachibowli is directly accessible from the RGI Airport to the Financial District and the Shilpa Layout flyover will make it easier to reach other areas without disruption. With the areas around Gachibowli and Madhapur in Hyderabad witnessing unprecedented growth and development due to the IT boom, there is a need to strengthen the transport system in the area by constructing grade separators, flyovers, underpasses under the SRDP, a GHMC official said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shilpa Layout KT Rama Rao hyderabad
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp