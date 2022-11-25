KTR to inaugurate Shilpa Layout flyover on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The four-lane bidirectional flyover from Shilpa Layout to ORR near Gachibowli junction and another six-lane bidirectional flyover from Kondapur towards ORR at second level crossing Gachibowli junction will be opened to traffic by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday.

The Shilpa Layout flyover is being described as an engineering feat with some spans positioned 18 metres above the ground level and placed across the existing Gachibowli flyover. The flyover from Shilpa Layout to the ORR near Gachibowli Junction will have one of the longest spans on any flyover in the city.

According to GHMC officials, the flyover, developed as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), will help ease traffic congestion at Gachibowli Junction, one of the busiest junctions in the city. It will ease traffic flow between Hitech City and the Financial District. Traffic conditions on the ORR-Madhapur stretch, Kondapur, will also improve as will the flow of vehicles moving towards the Meenakshi Group buildings.

The ORR at Gachibowli is directly accessible from the RGI Airport to the Financial District and the Shilpa Layout flyover will make it easier to reach other areas without disruption. With the areas around Gachibowli and Madhapur in Hyderabad witnessing unprecedented growth and development due to the IT boom, there is a need to strengthen the transport system in the area by constructing grade separators, flyovers, underpasses under the SRDP, a GHMC official said.

