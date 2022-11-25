Photos that captured winds of change in Hyderabad on display

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For people born between 1960s and 1980s in Hyderabad, heritage plays an important part in their lives. After the city’s expansion in the 90s, its social and cultural fabric began to change. What we see today are the remnants of the city’s glorious heritage.

World-renowned photographers, Thomas Luttge and Hans Winterberg, have documented Hyderabad’s transformation since the last century in a photographic essay.Nearly 120 of their photographs, chronicling the changes in the city, are currently on display at the Salar Jung Museum’s western block. The exhibition, which was inaugurated on Thursday, will continue till December 14.

These photographs, organisers say, are a result of the two photographers’ rendezvous with the heritage of Golconda-Hyderabad during their visits in 1975, 1996 and 2012. The photographs show the lifestyle and mood of the people, animals, tombs, palaces and houses. They also show the need to conserve heritage structures.

A photobook titled ‘Golconda-Hyderabad 1975/1996/2012’ was released on the occasion, which contains all the photographs. The book was compiled by Goethe Institute, New Delhi, and Goethe-Zentrum, in collaboration with the Indian Photo Festival, Salar Jung Museum, and Vibrant.

‘Hyd, a victim of its success’

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Pushkar Sohoni said that Hyderabad had become a victim of its own success. He stressed on the need to preserve the fabric of the city. In his message to the organisers of the photo exhibition, Thomas Luttge said, “In our new world, we often look at the past and the present at the same time. We are now in the middle of big changes. Sometimes we feel relaxed and full of joy when we look at pieces or buildings from another period of time from long ago… It can speak to us in a visual, timeless, and immediate language.”

