FitCop: Customised health app for police launched

Published: 26th November 2022 06:19 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad City Police have launched FitCop app for the health and wellness of its workforce during an event organised at ICCC Banjara Hills on Friday. The app provides on-demand access to an array of health resources and guidance, support from doctors and therapists at the push of a button.

Lalita Anand, wife of City Police Commissioner CV Anand, who launched the app, said that the idea to develop an exclusive and customised health app for police personnel came in response to her self-transformational journey, using a healthcare service provider app based in Pune, from a diabetic to completely becoming ailment free and enjoying health.

While sharing her experiences, she urged the spouses of police officers to support them by all means by switching to healthy diet and habits.

