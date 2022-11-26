Home Cities Hyderabad

Milk treats

Here are some recipes that are infused with  milk-based products

Published: 26th November 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Cheese Chilli Kunafa Toast
Raw fenni- 65g | Butter- 25g | Cream cheese - 13.5g | Amul cheese- 13.5g
Yellow cheddar - 13.5 | Degi chilli - 5 gm | Chilli flakes- 2 g | Oregano- 2 g | Salt- To taste

●  First apply butter around the mould.
●  Place ghee roasted fenni inside the mould.
●  Stuff cheese inside the fenni mould.
●  Bake it at 165°C in oven for 10 mins.
●  Pour bechamel sauce made with full cream milk.
●  Serve hot with crushed peppers

Thai Chicken Curry

Coconut milk – 100ml | Red curry paste – 2 tsp | Lemon grass chopped – 25gms | Galangal chopped – 25gms |Thai bird chilli – 1-2 nos | Kaffir lime leaves – 1-2 nos | Basil 1-2 nos | Lemon juice – 10ml |Fish sauce – 1tsp | Chicken – 100gms |OII – 20ml |Chicken Stock – 50ml | Salt – to taste| Sugar – 15gms

METHOD
● Heat oil, add lemon grass, Galangal, diced chicken and sauté
● Add chicken stock, red curry paste and stir
● Add the coconut milk, fish sauce and seasoning
● Give a good boil till the chicken is cooked and served hot with jasmine rice

Chicken Katsu Curry
Ingrediants:-
Chicken breast – 1 nos | Coconut milk – 250ml | Birds eye chilli -  5 gms| Honey – 10ml | Curry powder – 8 gms | Potato – 20 gms |Carrot – 20 gms | Salt – 2 gms | Ginger -8 gms | Garlic – 10 gms| Jasmine rice – 200gms | Carrot chilli pickle – 14gms | Oil – 100ml |Black pepper – 3 gms

Method :-
● Season the chicken breast. Coat it with panko bread crumbs and deep fry till done
● Heat oil stir fry chopped ginger and garlic, chopped birds eye chilli, add the diced potato and carrots and saute.
● Add the coconut milk and curry powder. add honey and salt to adjust the seasoning
● Cook the jasmine rice with salt and drain
● On a serving plate demould half bowl of jasmine rice, pour the Katsu curry around it
● Cut the chicken breast into strips and arrange on the rice
● Top with carrot chilli pickle,  garnish with spring onions

— These are from Chef Asif iqbal, Executive Chef Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp