Milk treats

Cheese Chilli Kunafa Toast

Raw fenni- 65g | Butter- 25g | Cream cheese - 13.5g | Amul cheese- 13.5g

Yellow cheddar - 13.5 | Degi chilli - 5 gm | Chilli flakes- 2 g | Oregano- 2 g | Salt- To taste

● First apply butter around the mould.

● Place ghee roasted fenni inside the mould.

● Stuff cheese inside the fenni mould.

● Bake it at 165°C in oven for 10 mins.

● Pour bechamel sauce made with full cream milk.

● Serve hot with crushed peppers

Thai Chicken Curry

Coconut milk – 100ml | Red curry paste – 2 tsp | Lemon grass chopped – 25gms | Galangal chopped – 25gms |Thai bird chilli – 1-2 nos | Kaffir lime leaves – 1-2 nos | Basil 1-2 nos | Lemon juice – 10ml |Fish sauce – 1tsp | Chicken – 100gms |OII – 20ml |Chicken Stock – 50ml | Salt – to taste| Sugar – 15gms

METHOD

● Heat oil, add lemon grass, Galangal, diced chicken and sauté

● Add chicken stock, red curry paste and stir

● Add the coconut milk, fish sauce and seasoning

● Give a good boil till the chicken is cooked and served hot with jasmine rice

Chicken Katsu Curry

Ingrediants:-

Chicken breast – 1 nos | Coconut milk – 250ml | Birds eye chilli - 5 gms| Honey – 10ml | Curry powder – 8 gms | Potato – 20 gms |Carrot – 20 gms | Salt – 2 gms | Ginger -8 gms | Garlic – 10 gms| Jasmine rice – 200gms | Carrot chilli pickle – 14gms | Oil – 100ml |Black pepper – 3 gms

Method :-

● Season the chicken breast. Coat it with panko bread crumbs and deep fry till done

● Heat oil stir fry chopped ginger and garlic, chopped birds eye chilli, add the diced potato and carrots and saute.

● Add the coconut milk and curry powder. add honey and salt to adjust the seasoning

● Cook the jasmine rice with salt and drain

● On a serving plate demould half bowl of jasmine rice, pour the Katsu curry around it

● Cut the chicken breast into strips and arrange on the rice

● Top with carrot chilli pickle, garnish with spring onions

— These are from Chef Asif iqbal, Executive Chef Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen

