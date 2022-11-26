Milk treats

Cheese Chilli Kunafa Toast
Raw fenni- 65g | Butter- 25g | Cream cheese - 13.5g | Amul cheese- 13.5g
Yellow cheddar - 13.5 | Degi chilli - 5 gm | Chilli flakes- 2 g | Oregano- 2 g | Salt- To taste
● First apply butter around the mould.
● Place ghee roasted fenni inside the mould.
● Stuff cheese inside the fenni mould.
● Bake it at 165°C in oven for 10 mins.
● Pour bechamel sauce made with full cream milk.
● Serve hot with crushed peppers
Thai Chicken Curry
Coconut milk – 100ml | Red curry paste – 2 tsp | Lemon grass chopped – 25gms | Galangal chopped – 25gms |Thai bird chilli – 1-2 nos | Kaffir lime leaves – 1-2 nos | Basil 1-2 nos | Lemon juice – 10ml |Fish sauce – 1tsp | Chicken – 100gms |OII – 20ml |Chicken Stock – 50ml | Salt – to taste| Sugar – 15gms
METHOD
● Heat oil, add lemon grass, Galangal, diced chicken and sauté
● Add chicken stock, red curry paste and stir
● Add the coconut milk, fish sauce and seasoning
● Give a good boil till the chicken is cooked and served hot with jasmine rice
Chicken Katsu Curry
Ingrediants:-
Chicken breast – 1 nos | Coconut milk – 250ml | Birds eye chilli - 5 gms| Honey – 10ml | Curry powder – 8 gms | Potato – 20 gms |Carrot – 20 gms | Salt – 2 gms | Ginger -8 gms | Garlic – 10 gms| Jasmine rice – 200gms | Carrot chilli pickle – 14gms | Oil – 100ml |Black pepper – 3 gms
Method :-
● Season the chicken breast. Coat it with panko bread crumbs and deep fry till done
● Heat oil stir fry chopped ginger and garlic, chopped birds eye chilli, add the diced potato and carrots and saute.
● Add the coconut milk and curry powder. add honey and salt to adjust the seasoning
● Cook the jasmine rice with salt and drain
● On a serving plate demould half bowl of jasmine rice, pour the Katsu curry around it
● Cut the chicken breast into strips and arrange on the rice
● Top with carrot chilli pickle, garnish with spring onions
— These are from Chef Asif iqbal, Executive Chef Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen