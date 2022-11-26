Run at the world’s largest Miyawaki forest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Woods by Stonecraft and Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF), which aids people with disabilities to pursue sports, is organising a Trail Fest at Shamshabad on December 4. One of its kind trail fest begins with a 5k & 10k run and 15k cycle ride. The run/ride is being organised to commemorate World Disability Day.

This trail fest is one-of-its-kind, where the participants run or cycle through the world’s largest Miyawaki forest in Hyderabad. Participants can enjoy the open air and the joy of connecting to the earth. “Running on the soil, earth is better than running on tar and concrete roads.

The run is also a tribute to the soil in the lap of nature. Due to today’s fast-paced life, we have almost lost touch with nature. So, this is one way to reclaim that connection with nature,” said Kirthi Chilukuri, Managing Director at Stonecraft.

Until recently, the world’s largest urban Miyawaki forest, spread across 12.5 acres, was in Saggian, Pakistan. Now, it is in the city. It is built on 18 acres in Kavaguda, Shamshabad, by a real estate company, Stonecraft. While most city real estate companies focus on concretising, Stonecraft is going green.

Their project, Woods, encompasses the eighteen-acre Miyawaki Forest that took the team two years to build. Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF), which aids people with disabilities to pursue sports, has with Stonecraft built this forest together.

