Home Cities Hyderabad

Suave cuisine-e-marine

This year, seafood festivals in the city are cooking their way out of a crunch

Published: 26th November 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Grilled, fried, boiled, steamed, raw and marinated — the hallmarks of native seafood cookery from Maharashtra, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh received a makeover, just in time for Hyderabad’s seafood festival season. Chef de cuisine Kailash Gundupalli of Novotel Hyderabad and Vivek Kolukla of Absolute Barbecues curated a menu of fresh broiled, pan-seared and poached seafood served alongside a myriad of other things spicy and less so.

The delicate nature of seafood requires extra care and attention during cooking, and chef Kailash Gundupalli has realised it. He agrees it is easy to overcook or undercook and ruin the flavours and textures   in seafood. “Unlike chicken and meat, seafood requires several days to soften. We have bought live seafood, and we patiently wait until each of them is ready to be cooked,” said the chef and added, “People are getting sophisticated when it comes to food, particularly seafood.”  

Innovation, diversity, creativity and pride in local and native procedure are at the heart of their cookery. “Only the cooking style has been experimented with,” said the chef as he presented CE with six exquisite-looking plates of different fish. One was Maharashtrian-style Bombay fish coated with rava and pan-seared. Another was mustard-marinated fish from West Bengal, and another with curry leaves, shallots and garlic. The seafood festival at Novotel has been extended till December.

Meanwhile, Absolute Barbecue has also started a live kitchen dedicated to serving exotic seafood, and there is a range of it. The seafood display here is as delightful to the eye as it is to the taste buds — besides fish (including sharks), there are molluscs, lobsters, shrimps, crustaceans (big and small), oysters and squids. They marinate prawns on skewers before placing them on a barbeque stand.

Squids are deep-fried, stewed and braised. This apart, there is a variety of seafood soups to choose from. “We also offer barbecue chilli garlic basa fish, barbecue prawns, octopus curry noodles, shark stick noodles, Mongolian mixed seafood, Singapore crab curry and seafood-mix fried rice,” says Vivek Kolukla, Absolue Barbeques’ Territory Manager for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Absolute Barbecue will continue the seafood festival till December 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp