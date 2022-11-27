Home Cities Hyderabad

KCR high-five for space startups Skyroot, Dhruva

 CM calls upon Telangana’s youth to use their intelligence for the development of country

Dhruva Space team celebrates the successful launch of Thybolt 1 and Thybolt 2 satellites into the earth’s lower orbit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday congratulated Dhruva Space Private Limited for successfully launching Thybolt 1 and Thybolt 2 satellites into earth’s lower orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The successful launch of the two satellites comes as a boost for Telangana, particularly Hyderabad for nurturing startups.

Recounting the recent success of the Vikram S rocket by another Telangana startup, Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited, the Chief Minister said that Hyderabad has opened its doors for startups in Indian space research. The successes of launching a rocket and satellites were a good beginning in achieving the objective of increasing India’s share in the world space economy, he opined.

In a statement, the Chief Minister commended Dhruva Space Private Limited, stating that it is a great victory in the domain of the private sector launching satellites. He said that in the history of space enthusiast startups, Dhruva’s victory was phenomenal. Rao exuded confidence that T-Hub which was founded to encourage enthusiasts in science, information and technology fields will achieve many more milestones with its first step of launching satellites.

Appreciating the management of Dhruva and Skyroot, the CM called upon youth to use their intelligence for the development of the country. He reaffirmed that the Telangana will encourage startups being set up the youth. He also lauded the contribution of IT Minister KT Rama Rao, and T-Hub staff. Taking to Twitter, Rama Rao said, “Heartiest Congratulations Team Dhruva Space led by Chaitanya Dora, Kranthi Musunuru, Abhay Egoor, Krishna Teja & Sanjay Nekkanti. What a proud moment. Take a bow and keep soaring high.”

It may be recalled that the maiden flight of India’s first private launch vehicle, Vikram-S by Skyroot was successfully launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on November 18.

