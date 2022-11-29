Home Cities Hyderabad

CADALFEST shares tales of the oppressed

Jameela Nishat, the organiser of CADALFEST plans to host events to voice Dalit and Adivasi communities.

Representational image of the CADALFEST that took place at Adima, Kolar.

Representational image of the CADALFEST that took place at Adima, Kolar. (Photo | CADALFEST Twitter)

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To understand the oppression and prevalence of casteism, we must understand Dalit and Adivasis through art, literature and poetry. To voice oppressed artists city celebrated Adivasi and Dalit Arts and Literature Festival (CADALFEST), curated by poets, musicians, actors and researchers alike at Lamakaan in Banjara Hills on Sunday.

The CADALFEST series aims to bring people from different walks of life together, sharing perspectives, enjoying themselves and learning from each other. “Creativity and empowering energy channelled through the folk and performing arts productions will take centre stage from hear on, and the horrors of casteism will not be ignored,” says Jameela Nishat, the organiser of CADALFEST and the founder and Executive Director of Shaheen Women’s Resource and Welfare Association.

Nishat plans to host events to voice Dalit and Adivasi communities. “We should celebrate their voices, and whatever we say, we need to understand through it that casteism exists. Their stories matter if we are to free our country from caste-based inequality,” Nishat said. Adding, “I wrote a song in which I talk about the harmony of the community. It talks about the issues of our natural resources, how they are being exploited and how we want to save the environment around us. We also discussed how casteism exists, and how in sync with the nature Adivasi tribes are and also what they have to teach us.”

They also organised a play which questioned violence against women across the Dalit and Adivasi communities. “The festival was to appreciate and showcase the talent of people who others have oppressed. To bring to the surface the art we have been neglecting so far,” Nishat concluded.

