Experience turf racing, live  

The spectator stands offer a beautiful view of the city overlooking the race tracks as it did when the Seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, established it.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Watching the gracious trot, smooth canter, and majestic gallop of a horse in turf races was a pleasure entitled only to royalties and elites. But now, Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) has opened its doors to all spectators. The Club has started ‘Back to the Races’, an initiative to revive the lost racing craze in the city. There’s only one condition: Dress at your formal best; it’s the Club’s code.

“The city had nearly a hundred stud farms and scores of horse racing grounds. For instance, Bison Grounds was also a horse racing ground. But now, within the city, only one functional race club, the HRC,” K Sampath Kumar, one of the secretaries to the Club. “Our idea is to revive this generation about the racing culture in the city by inviting non-member enthusiasts,” he said.

“It gives an immense adrenaline rush to the spectator seeing the horses galloping to the win,” the HRC secretary said. A typical race day will have many races, but the race will only go on for a few minutes. Also, after every race, there will be 30-45 minute breaks between them. The break between the race is an opportunity to check out the Golf Course. At a sprawling 126 acres, the Club was started in 1968 and still retains its charm. It has a racing museum furnished with antiquities. In addition to turf racing, there are plenty of other things to do at HRC. Their clubhouse is open daily, and members can enjoy various facilities, including a swimming pool, a gym, and a restaurant.

The spectator stands offer a beautiful view of the city overlooking the race tracks as it did when the Seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, established it. The racecourse was initially built for the exclusive use of Nizam and his guests, but it was eventually opened to members in 1951, and now is open for all. If you’re looking for a fun and historical day out, Hyderabad Race Club is the perfect place. With a rich history and plenty of things to see and do, you’re sure to have a great time at the Club.

