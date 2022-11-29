Home Cities Hyderabad

HC to hear PIL on TSPSC appointments

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan announced that it will hear the matter on Thursday because the court needs to review the affidavit

Published: 29th November 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:52 AM

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The hearing of the public interest litigation (PIL), which challenges the selection of members for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), was postponed by the Telangana High Court till Thursday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan announced that it will hear the matter on Thursday because the court needs to review the affidavit, which was filed by the government on November 26 mentioning the details of the procedure used in the appointments of TSPSC members.

Earlier, the court had instructed Telangana Advocate General BS Prasad to provide all the information regarding the posting of the notice for the positions, the applications that were received and the process used to choose the current members for appointment.

Petitioner A Vinayak Reddy, a retired professor, claims that rules and procedures were violated in the appointment of Ramavath Dhan Singh, Prof Badi Linga Reddy, Sumithra Anand Tanoba, Dr Aravilli Chandra Sekhar Rao, R Satyanarayana, and Karam Ravinder Reddy as members of the TSPSC.

