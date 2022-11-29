HMDA plans to set up 2 more logistic parks

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With two logistic parks at Batasingaram on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway and at Mangalpally on the Hyderabad-Nagarjunasagar highway giving a fillip to the organised movement of goods and improving the supply chain in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, the HMDA now plans to develop two more parks.

In fact, two interstate bus terminals have been planned on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode in land parcels around the ORR or Hyderabad Metropolitan Development (HMDA) region.

The two logistic parks have been proposed at Dandu Malkapur in Choutuppal Mandal and Muppireddypally village in Toopran Mandal while the bus terminals have been proposed at Miyapur and Shamshabad.

For these projects, HMDA plans to procure the services of transaction advisory consultants who would advise it regarding the selection of developers. Geographically, Hyderabad is considered a meeting point for the southern and northern parts of the country, and thus the most ideal location for the movement of goods. Due to this advantage, many national and international companies have chosen to set up their fulfilment centres in Hyderabad.

In this backdrop, HMDA wants to develop a few more logistic parks around the ORR/HMDA region. HMDA expects that consultants will help finalise sites for the projects based on the required studies and evaluations. They need to facilitate inviting Expression of Interest (EOI), Request for Proposal (RFP) etc based on the procurement strategy to be adopted.

HMDA is pursuing the development of bus terminals and metro terminals etc across the city. These bus terminals will have world-class facilities for commuters and operators across the major urban nodes. The sites and sizes of the terminals will be based on the market assessment and will provide one-stop facilities to passengers, and public and private bus operators under one roof.

While the developer will earn revenue through fees from bus operators and passenger amenities, HMDA will get its annual lease rental during the concession period which would be around 33 to 35 years. According to the Comprehensive Transportation Study that was done for Hyderabad Metropolitan Region, the city requires 26 bus terminals by 2041 and six in the next two years taking the growing traffic into consideration. The study proposed bus stations at Miyapur, Sham-Shabad, ECIL X Roads, Medchal, Ibrahimpatnam, Dundigal, Vanasthalipuram and Uppal.

