Home Cities Hyderabad

HMDA plans to set up 2 more logistic parks

They need to facilitate  inviting Expression of Interest (EOI), Request for Proposal (RFP) etc  based on the procurement strategy to be adopted.

Published: 29th November 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicle rush at Panthangi toll gate on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway.

Vehicle rush at Panthangi toll gate on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway. (File photo)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With two logistic parks at Batasingaram on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway and at Mangalpally on the Hyderabad-Nagarjunasagar highway giving a fillip to the organised movement of goods and improving the supply chain in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, the HMDA now plans to develop two more parks.

In fact, two interstate bus terminals have been planned on Public  Private Partnership (PPP) mode in land parcels around the  ORR or Hyderabad Metropolitan Development (HMDA) region.

The two logistic parks have been proposed at Dandu Malkapur in Choutuppal Mandal and Muppireddypally village in Toopran Mandal while the bus terminals have been proposed at Miyapur and Shamshabad.

For these projects, HMDA plans to procure the services of transaction advisory consultants who would advise it regarding the selection of developers. Geographically, Hyderabad is considered a meeting point for the southern and northern parts of the country, and thus the most ideal location for the movement of goods. Due to this advantage, many national and international companies have chosen to set up their fulfilment centres in Hyderabad.

In this backdrop, HMDA wants to develop a few more logistic parks around the ORR/HMDA region. HMDA expects that consultants will help finalise sites for the projects based on the required studies and evaluations. They need to facilitate inviting Expression of Interest (EOI), Request for Proposal (RFP) etc based on the procurement strategy to be adopted.

HMDA is pursuing the development of bus terminals and metro terminals etc across the city. These bus terminals will have world-class facilities for commuters and operators across the major urban nodes. The sites and sizes of the terminals will be based on the market assessment and will provide one-stop facilities to passengers, and public and private bus operators under one roof.

While the developer will earn revenue through fees from bus operators and passenger amenities, HMDA will get its annual lease rental during the concession period which would be around 33 to 35  years. According to the Comprehensive Transportation Study that was done for Hyderabad Metropolitan Region, the city requires 26 bus terminals by 2041 and six in the next two years taking the growing traffic into consideration. The study proposed bus stations at Miyapur, Sham-Shabad, ECIL X Roads, Medchal, Ibrahimpatnam, Dundigal, Vanasthalipuram and Uppal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Public  Private Partnership
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp