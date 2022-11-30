Home Cities Hyderabad

For holistic growth  

They are working with 150 schools across the country.

Published: 30th November 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The social and emotional learning platform My Peegu is working at two schools in Hyderabad on a pilot basis. The platform, through psychometrics, provides behavioural tracking for children for holistic growth. CE speaks to Chetan Jaiswal, Founder of My Peegu, to learn more about their pilot project.   

The main objective of the venture is to incorporate psychology into education, examine students’ behaviour, and focus on their overall development by providing them with practical skills and education and preparing them to thrive in challenging environments. “We blend psychology and technology to focus on developing solutions that strengthen social and emotional learning among children,” Chetan Jaiswal said.   

Currently working in two schools, the venture’s first step is redefining the counselling departments. “We make counselling more approachable for the students, teachers, and parents. Through the psychometric profile, we understand children’s strengths in different skillset and carry on skill development along those lines. In a nutshell, I can say that we create happy classrooms,” the founder said.

They are working with 150 schools across the country. “We do profiling of every child and involve them in learning simple skills. We also conduct mental well-being sessions, and our activities are psychologically blending children into their well-being,” said he.  

Chetan’s personal life experience has led to this. He studied in 13 different schools and was kicked out of three for his poor performance. “It was rather traumatic; it impacted me socially and emotionally. I was just different from other kids, and nobody could understand. My mission is to help bloom counselling departments in the country to understand and cater to the needs of children for their holistic growth,” he concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp