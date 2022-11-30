Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The social and emotional learning platform My Peegu is working at two schools in Hyderabad on a pilot basis. The platform, through psychometrics, provides behavioural tracking for children for holistic growth. CE speaks to Chetan Jaiswal, Founder of My Peegu, to learn more about their pilot project.

The main objective of the venture is to incorporate psychology into education, examine students’ behaviour, and focus on their overall development by providing them with practical skills and education and preparing them to thrive in challenging environments. “We blend psychology and technology to focus on developing solutions that strengthen social and emotional learning among children,” Chetan Jaiswal said.

Currently working in two schools, the venture’s first step is redefining the counselling departments. “We make counselling more approachable for the students, teachers, and parents. Through the psychometric profile, we understand children’s strengths in different skillset and carry on skill development along those lines. In a nutshell, I can say that we create happy classrooms,” the founder said.

They are working with 150 schools across the country. “We do profiling of every child and involve them in learning simple skills. We also conduct mental well-being sessions, and our activities are psychologically blending children into their well-being,” said he.

Chetan’s personal life experience has led to this. He studied in 13 different schools and was kicked out of three for his poor performance. “It was rather traumatic; it impacted me socially and emotionally. I was just different from other kids, and nobody could understand. My mission is to help bloom counselling departments in the country to understand and cater to the needs of children for their holistic growth,” he concluded.

