Home Cities Hyderabad

Four Jubilee Hills gangrape accused to be tried as adults

Accordingly, Section 18 (3) of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 was invoked and the case transferred to a city court for trial.

Published: 01st October 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Clues team collects samples and examines the Mercedes at the Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad on Sunday

File photo of clues team collects samples and examines the Mercedes at the Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Juvenile Justice Board on Friday ruled that four of five accused in the sensational Jubilee Hills gang rape case will be tried as adults, while the fifth accused, the son of an MLA, will be considered a minor. Accordingly, Section 18 (3) of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 was invoked and the case transferred to a city court for trial.

In its orders, the Board, said: “Considering the fact that the accused were well aware about the repercussions, their mental and physical capacity to commit the offence were taken into account.”While five of the accused were below 18 years of age at the time the alleged gang rape took place, the sixth accused was an adult. The four have been charged under IPC Sections 323, 363, 366, 366a and 376d as well as relevant Sections of the POCSO and IT Acts while the fifth minor accused is only charged with outraging the modesty of a woman intentionally and Sections of the POCSO and IT Act.

The accused were also assessed by a Professor of Psychiatry from the Indian Institute of Mental Health. In its report, the Board said that the assessment revealed that it was clear that all of the accused have a fair thought process with good intelligence levels. None of them consume alcohol or are habituated to any narcotic substances and all are capable of understanding the consequences of their actions.

Brief background
The alleged crime took place on May 28, 2022 at Road No. 44 in Jubilee Hills when the six accused met the victim at the Amnesia-Insomnia Pub. At the pub, the accused allegedly lured the victim to come along with them. She was taken to a secluded place in Jubilee Hills and was allegedly raped. She was later dropped back at the pub.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juvenile Justice Act Jubilee Hills gang rape Hyderabad gangrape
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp