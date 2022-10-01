‘Op ROPE’: Hyderabad Traffic Police promise steep penalties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Friday reminded motorists that there would have to shell out fines ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000, depending on the rule they break, when ‘Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments)’ is implemented in earnest from October 3.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) AV Ranganath said: “According to Section 39(b) of City Police Act 1348F, fines ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000, based on the obstruction created, will be imposed. In addition, we will collect towing charges. For two-wheelers, the towing charge is Rs 200 along with a fine of Rs 100 while it is Rs 600 along with a fine of Rs 100 for a four-wheeler. For violations like crossing the stop line, the fine is Rs 100 and it is Rs 1,000 for obstruction of free left.”

He said that the traffic police was requesting business establishments to ensure free and easy movement for commuters by voluntarily removing any encroachments ahead of implementing Operation ROPE across city roads. “We are confident Operation ROPE will bring in a marked change in the city traffic flow,” Ranganath said. City Police Commissioner CV Anand had unveiled Operation ROPE on Thursday.

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Friday reminded motorists that there would have to shell out fines ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000, depending on the rule they break, when ‘Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments)’ is implemented in earnest from October 3. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) AV Ranganath said: “According to Section 39(b) of City Police Act 1348F, fines ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000, based on the obstruction created, will be imposed. In addition, we will collect towing charges. For two-wheelers, the towing charge is Rs 200 along with a fine of Rs 100 while it is Rs 600 along with a fine of Rs 100 for a four-wheeler. For violations like crossing the stop line, the fine is Rs 100 and it is Rs 1,000 for obstruction of free left.” He said that the traffic police was requesting business establishments to ensure free and easy movement for commuters by voluntarily removing any encroachments ahead of implementing Operation ROPE across city roads. “We are confident Operation ROPE will bring in a marked change in the city traffic flow,” Ranganath said. City Police Commissioner CV Anand had unveiled Operation ROPE on Thursday.