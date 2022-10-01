Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial to be world’s largest seamless stainless steel building

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The initial design of Telangana Martyr’s Memorial being constructed in 3.26 acre land beside Lumbini Park was in the shape of a star. It would have been a complete concrete structure with hardly anything to boast about in terms of architecture. A Telangana sculptor’s imagination changed the entire idea so much that the redesigned structure which is nearing completion, now signifies a universal tradition of remembering the martyrs though a flame in some form.

When it is ready, the lamp-shaped memorial will be the “world’s largest seamless stainless steel building,” as being claimed by M Venkata Ramana Reddy, a sculptor, who has given a contemporary touch to the age-old tradition of paying respects to those who laid down their lives.

“Take any religion or culture, they hold either a lamp, candle, torch or something which involves lighting a flame to remember the departed. Historically we have seen stone being used as memorials since early historic times, to the times of the kings. It was during the Diwali festival, when I got the idea of building something which looks like a diya, so that it could be a real tribute to the fallen,” Ramana Reddy tells TNIE, adding that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had immediately approved his design, as there were some architectural issues with the earlier design, one of the reasons why the project was delayed. The design of this memorial structure, which is also inspired by Cloud Gate, a public structure in Chicago designed by famous British sculptor Anish Kapoor, is expected to be ready by December.

2.85L sqft built-up area

The main structure is built on a 85,000 sqft area, while the total built-up area of the memorial’s premises is 2,85,000 sqft. The main structure has a height of 48 metre, width of 45 metre and depth of 28 metre. Landscaping, gardening will be done outside the main structure. A fountain and a staircase welcome the visitors to the main entrance of the memorial.

The outer-layer of the spherical structure is enclosed in 316 L stainless steel, which is of high-end quality. The panels of steel which were procured from Dubai, were joined using laser-robotic welding in precision expertise, with no scope for even a millimetre of gap, or any deviation from the perfectly curved shape. The visitors can have an inspirational tour of the premises at no cost. There is a two-storeyed underground parking lot, which can house 350 cars and 600 motorbikes.

Museum on TS movement

As the visitors enter the lobby, there is a museum which depicts pictorial representation of the various events of Telangana agitation in the 1969 movement, and the last leg of the movement in the 2000s till statehood was achieved.

There is a mini-theatre, where the visitors will be shown a 12-15 minute videoof what culminated in Telangana movement and how the dream was realised. The theatre can house 100 persons at a time.

The first floor has a magnificent convention hall, which has been designed to accommodate 750 persons, where cultural events and meetings could be held. This is the revenue source for the memorial, the earnings of which, will be used for maintaining the premises.

INSULATED FROM HEAT

Sculptor Venkata Ramana Reddy says the flame structure can withstand winds blowing at a speed of 180 km per hour. Polyurethane Foam material is being used on the spherical wall inside the structure to ensure insulation, so that the heat generated from the steel structure could be controlled.

HYDERABAD: The initial design of Telangana Martyr’s Memorial being constructed in 3.26 acre land beside Lumbini Park was in the shape of a star. It would have been a complete concrete structure with hardly anything to boast about in terms of architecture. A Telangana sculptor’s imagination changed the entire idea so much that the redesigned structure which is nearing completion, now signifies a universal tradition of remembering the martyrs though a flame in some form. When it is ready, the lamp-shaped memorial will be the “world’s largest seamless stainless steel building,” as being claimed by M Venkata Ramana Reddy, a sculptor, who has given a contemporary touch to the age-old tradition of paying respects to those who laid down their lives. “Take any religion or culture, they hold either a lamp, candle, torch or something which involves lighting a flame to remember the departed. Historically we have seen stone being used as memorials since early historic times, to the times of the kings. It was during the Diwali festival, when I got the idea of building something which looks like a diya, so that it could be a real tribute to the fallen,” Ramana Reddy tells TNIE, adding that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had immediately approved his design, as there were some architectural issues with the earlier design, one of the reasons why the project was delayed. The design of this memorial structure, which is also inspired by Cloud Gate, a public structure in Chicago designed by famous British sculptor Anish Kapoor, is expected to be ready by December. 2.85L sqft built-up area The main structure is built on a 85,000 sqft area, while the total built-up area of the memorial’s premises is 2,85,000 sqft. The main structure has a height of 48 metre, width of 45 metre and depth of 28 metre. Landscaping, gardening will be done outside the main structure. A fountain and a staircase welcome the visitors to the main entrance of the memorial. The outer-layer of the spherical structure is enclosed in 316 L stainless steel, which is of high-end quality. The panels of steel which were procured from Dubai, were joined using laser-robotic welding in precision expertise, with no scope for even a millimetre of gap, or any deviation from the perfectly curved shape. The visitors can have an inspirational tour of the premises at no cost. There is a two-storeyed underground parking lot, which can house 350 cars and 600 motorbikes. Museum on TS movement As the visitors enter the lobby, there is a museum which depicts pictorial representation of the various events of Telangana agitation in the 1969 movement, and the last leg of the movement in the 2000s till statehood was achieved. There is a mini-theatre, where the visitors will be shown a 12-15 minute videoof what culminated in Telangana movement and how the dream was realised. The theatre can house 100 persons at a time. The first floor has a magnificent convention hall, which has been designed to accommodate 750 persons, where cultural events and meetings could be held. This is the revenue source for the memorial, the earnings of which, will be used for maintaining the premises. INSULATED FROM HEAT Sculptor Venkata Ramana Reddy says the flame structure can withstand winds blowing at a speed of 180 km per hour. Polyurethane Foam material is being used on the spherical wall inside the structure to ensure insulation, so that the heat generated from the steel structure could be controlled.