Home Cities Hyderabad

Working in Lanka, Pakistan a big challege: Veteran scribe

Nirupama Subramanian says “we have limited access to information” in these countries

Published: 01st October 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

A protester waves Sri Lankan national flag. (Photo | AP/PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP/PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “A telephone repairman saw a press release from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) lying on my fax. And within a few hours, my home was filled with security forces. I came close to being arrested that time but was spared due to a timely intervention. But I was taken into custody by police once earlier and that was due to my Tamil surname. Working as an Indian journalist based in Sri Lanka and Pakistan had separate challenges. In Pakistan, it was a restricted visa and access to information,” recalled Nirupama Subramanian, National Editor, Strategic Affairs, Indian Express, while sharing her experiences in a webinar on Friday.

The webinar was organised by the University of Hyderabad in collaboration with South Asian Women in Media, a network of women media professionals. The Department of Communication, UoH, has started a webinar series titled “Stories Without Borders — A living Archive of South Asian Women in Media.” The first webinar, conducted on Friday, was a conversation with Nirupama Subramanian and Dilrukshi Handunetti, Executive Director of the Centre for Investigative Reporting in Sri Lanka.

Subramanian covered Sri Lanka when the civil war was at its peak in the 1990s. “As I am a Tamilian, my surname has always been a point of interest at checkpoints where I had to show my identity card,” she said, narrating her reporting experiences during those turbulent times in the island nation. In Pakistan, the challenges were different in nature. “In my first year, I was summoned to the information department and told I had crossed many red lines in terms of what I did and whom I met,” Subramanian said. Renewal of the visa was an annual challenge. Besides, in Pakistan, her visa restricted her to Islamabad, with travel allowed only to Karachi and Lahore.

Even though officials were reluctant to meet her in Pakistan, she said she felt no threat from ordinary people. Despite some problems in Sri Lanka too, Subramanian never felt insecure, neither in the Tamil north nor in the Sinhalese south.

No exchange of journalists:

Both the panelists agreed that even though South Asia has a vibrant media and a strong culture of journalism, the exchange of journalists between India and Pakistan does not take place. Indian newspapers send journalists to Sri Lanka or appoint people from Bangladesh and Nepal to write for them. However, none of these countries sends correspondents to India.

“Getting a visa is a lengthy procedure for any journalist. When our governments are not ready for this exchange, we can at least ask experts in the neighbouring countries to write. Similarly, I write a column for The New Indian Express,”  Dilrukshi Handunetti said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka pakistan journalists
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp