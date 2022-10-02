4.8K students get degrees at UoH convocation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a three-year-long gap due to the pandemic, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) held the convocation ceremony for the students who graduated in 2020, 2021 and 2022 here on Saturday. A total of 4,800 — 573 PhD, 3,191 postgraduate (PG), 519 integrated PG, 345 MTech and 172 MPhil — students were given their degrees, but only 1,631 of them were present in person to collect them. As many as 484 students received medals for extraordinary pe-rformances.

Speaking on the occasion, UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof BJ Rao said the university has uploaded a total of 36,270 records of the degrees awarded from 1977 to 2022 to DigiLocker, a Government of India initiative to digitise records, which is a record in itself. “We have announced a number of programmes such as the research calls to improve the research infrastructure of faculty members. A total of 128 projects worth `50 crore has been awarded so far. The latest research call is focused on Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/women and persons with disability (PwDs),” Prof Rao added.

The university now has become a part of the Ministry of Education’s Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions, he said. The VC informed that it has received close to 3 lakh applications for all courses apart from PhD this year.

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, chief guest, said that innovation and entrepreneurship will help India become an economic superpower and a knowledge-based economy. Further, he encouraged students to do their bit for the betterment of society and to make education more meaningful.Drawing an analogy, he further remarked, “Hyderabad is known as the city of decorative pearls, and the University of Hyderabad is the intellectual pearl.”

