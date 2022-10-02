Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bulk Waste Generators to pay more now

According to GHMC officials, the user fee on BWGs was last revised in 2016 and since then no revision took place.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
HYDERABAD: The Bulk Waste Generators (BWG) in Greater  Hyderabad limits will have to pay more as Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has revised the user charges with effect from  October 1. As against the previous Rs 2.25 per one kg of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), GHMC has fixed Rs 2.90 per kg as the maximum user charge to be paid by the bulk waste generators which produce 100 kg per day to the authorised Waste Management Agency towards the collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of the generated MSW.

The BWGs include buildings occupied by the Central and State Government departments or undertakings, local bodies, public sector undertakings (PSUs) or private companies, hospitals, nursing homes, schools,  colleges, universities, other educational institutions, hostels, hotels, commercial establishments, markets, places of worship, stadia and sports complexes having an average waste generation rate exceeding 100 kg per day.

According to GHMC officials, the user fee on BWGs was last revised in 2016 and since then no revision took place. Now a decision has been taken to revise the user fee from the current financial year. They said that Rs 2.90 per one kg of  MSW is fixed as the maximum user charge to be paid by the BWGs. In case the BWGs transport their MSW in accordance with MSW Rules 2016, to the MSW Treatment and Disposal Facility at Jawaharnagar,  Rs 1.16 per one kg of MSW will be the user charge payable to the authorised waste management agency.

Initially, GHMC as per MSW Rules 2016, had asked the bulk garbage generators to voluntarily announce themselves that they are generating more than 100 kg of garbage per day. Only a few hundred bulk garbage generators have voluntarily submitted details but still, there are a few thousand bulk generators that need to be brought under MSW Rules 2016, they added

