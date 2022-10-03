Hyderabad: GHMC to study benefits of CRMP, SDRP

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to evaluate the benefits accrued from Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) corridors and Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) constructions.

Accordingly, the GHMC will take up Benefit Monitoring and Evaluation (BME) study for 10 CRMP corridors and 30 flyovers. The study would include a detailed traffic survey and a collection of public opinion would be carried out by utilising the services of consultants.

The purpose of the study is to identify and list the potential socioeconomic and environmental benefits that could be realised through major corridors under CRMP and from the construction of flyovers, grade separators, vehicle under-passes, and road under-bridges completed over signalised traffic junctions.

The aim is to study if there has been any improvement in the living conditions and if there is any reduction in health-related problems in case of both the commuters and residents in the zone of influence of the flyovers/grade separator and major corridors under CRMP due to a reduction in air pollution and noise pollution etc.

The deadline for completion of the exercise is six months. The consultants also need to advise the government regarding the overall direct and indirect impacts due to the construction of specific flyovers and grade separators.

The study will include the preparation and analysis of baseline information on persons and population groups benefiting from the infrastructure development and also assess the impacts on affected populations.

The agency would collect data from commuters, institutions like education, health, banking, market and also from vehicle owners and operators. Public opinion with regard to completed flyovers and assessment of the rate of increase in productivity due to reduction in travel time, fuel economy etc. should also be taken.

The 10 CRMP corridors

Lakdikapul via Khajaguda Jn-Nanakramguda (13.5 km), Khajaguda Jn- JNTU-Allwyn X Road (14 km), Khajaguda-Lingampally (10.6 km) KBR Park-Punjagutta-HPS-Habsiguda X Road (15.3 km), IS Sadan-Aramgarh-Rethibowli (20.40 km), Chaderghat-Chintalkunta Jn (8.9 km), Nayapul-MJ Market-Ameerpet-Kukatpally-Balanagar Y junction-JNTU (14.2 km), Balangar Y Jn-Narsapur X Roads-Gajularamaram (12.7 km), Trimulgherry jn-ECIL X Roads-Moulali-Tarnaka Jn (14.2 km), KBR Park - Road No 36 Jubilee Hills-Cyber Tower via 100 ft road (6.9 km)

Flyovers under study

Biodiversity junction L1 and L2 flyover, Mindspace junction Underpass, Mindspace junction Flyover, Ayyappa society junction underpass, Rajiv Gandhi Statue Junction flyover, Road No.45 flyover, Durgam Cheruvu Flyover, OU colony (Shaikpet) Flyover, Balanagar Flyover, Chintalkunta Junction VUP, Kamineni junction LHS and RHS Flyovers. LB Nagar junction LHS and RHS Flyovers, LB Nagar junction VUP, Bairamalguda junction LHS and RHS flyover, Bahadurpura Flyover, Owaisi junction Flyover, Nagole Junction Flyover, Khaitalapur Flyover, Kothaguda, Kondapur Flyover. RUB Hitech City, RUB Tukaramgate, Panjagutta steel Bridges 1 and 2, Shilpa Layout flyover Phase-I, RUB Uttam Nagar and RUB Uppuguda.

