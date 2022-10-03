Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: GHMC to study benefits of CRMP, SDRP

The civic body will conduct a detailed traffic survey on 10 CRMP corridors and 30 flyovers across Hyderabad

Published: 03rd October 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

Image used for representational purpose only

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to evaluate the benefits accrued from Comprehensive  Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) corridors and Strategic Road  Development Programme (SRDP) constructions.

Accordingly, the GHMC will take up Benefit Monitoring and Evaluation (BME) study for 10 CRMP  corridors and 30 flyovers. The study would include a detailed traffic survey and a collection of public opinion would be carried out by utilising the services of consultants.

The purpose of the study is to identify and list the potential socioeconomic and environmental benefits that could be realised through major corridors under CRMP and from the construction of flyovers, grade separators, vehicle under-passes, and road under-bridges completed over signalised traffic junctions.

The aim is to study if there has been any improvement in the living conditions and if there is any reduction in health-related problems in case of both the commuters and residents in the zone of influence of the flyovers/grade separator and major corridors under CRMP due to a reduction in air pollution and noise pollution etc.

The deadline for completion of the exercise is six months. The consultants also need to advise the government regarding the overall direct and indirect impacts due to the construction of specific flyovers and grade separators.

The study will include the preparation and analysis of baseline information on persons and population groups benefiting from the infrastructure development and also assess the impacts on affected populations.

The agency would collect data from commuters, institutions like education,  health, banking, market and also from vehicle owners and operators. Public opinion with regard to completed flyovers and assessment of the rate of increase in productivity due to reduction in travel time, fuel economy etc. should also be taken.

The 10 CRMP corridors  

Lakdikapul  via Khajaguda Jn-Nanakramguda (13.5 km), Khajaguda Jn- JNTU-Allwyn X  Road (14 km), Khajaguda-Lingampally (10.6 km) KBR  Park-Punjagutta-HPS-Habsiguda X Road (15.3 km), IS  Sadan-Aramgarh-Rethibowli (20.40 km), Chaderghat-Chintalkunta Jn (8.9  km), Nayapul-MJ Market-Ameerpet-Kukatpally-Balanagar Y junction-JNTU  (14.2 km), Balangar Y Jn-Narsapur X Roads-Gajularamaram (12.7 km),  Trimulgherry jn-ECIL X Roads-Moulali-Tarnaka Jn (14.2 km), KBR Park -  Road No 36 Jubilee Hills-Cyber Tower via 100 ft road (6.9 km)

Flyovers under study 

Biodiversity junction L1 and L2 flyover, Mindspace junction Underpass, Mindspace junction Flyover, Ayyappa society junction underpass, Rajiv Gandhi  Statue Junction flyover, Road No.45 flyover, Durgam Cheruvu Flyover, OU  colony (Shaikpet) Flyover, Balanagar Flyover, Chintalkunta Junction VUP,  Kamineni junction LHS and RHS Flyovers. LB Nagar junction LHS and RHS  Flyovers, LB Nagar junction VUP, Bairamalguda junction LHS and RHS flyover, Bahadurpura Flyover, Owaisi junction Flyover, Nagole Junction  Flyover, Khaitalapur Flyover, Kothaguda, Kondapur Flyover. RUB Hitech  City, RUB Tukaramgate, Panjagutta steel Bridges 1 and 2, Shilpa Layout flyover Phase-I, RUB Uttam Nagar and RUB Uppuguda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC CRMP SRDP
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp