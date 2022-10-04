Celebrating the power of femininity

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We have all known her as Monisha Sarabhai and now as Anupamaa. Rupali Ganguly doesn’t need any introduction. Doing justice to every character that she took up, the diva who is growing increasingly popular makes conversations with fans and friends a pleasure.

She who currently represents all things powerful and feminine in the country, thanks to her show, was in town for the ongoing 9-day Navratri Utsav at Classic Gardens, Secunderabad. Fans across all ages and genders thronged the festivities to not just dance to the dandiya tunes but get a glimpse of the actress.

Rupali Ganguly

Making every moment special for fans at the event, obliging requests for selfies and warm conversations, she took some time to speak to CE about the festivities, her love for Hyderabad, her show and more.

Celebrations are only getting bigger this year across the country and Rupali is not complaining. The excited actor says, “I am an avid Maata Rani devotee. However, I do not fast during the festivities as I can’t afford to do that during hectic shooting schedules that last more than 14 hours a day.

For me, it the Durga Pujo that my heart beats for. The Bengali genes in me can never have enough of this festival. The puja, garba, food, fairs, clothes — everything bring out the best in me. Navratri for me is lots of fun, excitement and a hoard of positive vibes.” While Rupali has innumerable fans in the city, she herself is a fan of the City of Pearls.

“This is my third visit to the city of Nawabs and I’m always excited to be here. I am very found of Hyderabad. Though I love every place and city in our diverse subcontinent, Hyderabad has its own charm, the Nizami culture of the city is truly special,” says she.

The actor enjoyed every bit of connecting with fans and says she has a great respect for them for the kind of the content they have been appreciating. Not one to hate paparazzi and fans, she says, “Their unconditional love towards the character I play feels so personal and overwhelming. I love to meet fans, I get to learn so much about my work from them. Events like these are a great opportunity as they serve as a platform to meet them.”

On a concluding note, she talks about the cause behind the show, and says that we, as a community, have forgotten the basic values of life like kindness, humanity — all of which sound good on paper but difficult to practice in real life.

“My character is like a symbol of woman empowerment but one doesn’t have to behave, dress or say things a certain way to feel empowered. People connect with Anupamaa not just because of the strength of her character, but her thought process, powerful acts of kindness, standing up for what’s right and more. It’s not who you want to become but who you are from within,” she signs off.

