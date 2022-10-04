Cops to seek custody of 3 terror suspects in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Task Force police and the SIT are preparing to seek custody of the three persons suspected to have plotted terror strikes in Hyderabad on the eve of Dasara festivities, to know more about their activities in Hyderabad.

At present they are on remand in Chanchalguda prison and the police plan to move a petition in the court for their custody after the Dasara vacation. They were arrested on Sunday while they were in possession of China-made grenades. The police are also keeping the Centre in the loop as they investigate their motives and plan.

According to a reliable source, one of the accused Abdul Zahed had confessed that `30 lakh was sent to him of which he had spent `25 lakh already to lure youngsters. Once the police get his custody they would be able to know if he had radicalised any youths, and if so how many. The police also hope to get information on others who might be on the job of radicalising the youths.

Zahed also reportedly confessed that Aftatulla Ghori, a fugitive, was in touch with him but the police said they do not have any more information about the trio’s activities. “If we get their custody, we might be able to dig for more information,” the source said.

The police have learnt that Zahed was also the main accused in previous bombings. Though he is out in the open, the police seem to have failed in keeping tabs on his movements. The three accused — Zahed, Samiuddin, and Maaz Hasan Farooq — were picked up by the task force and SIT teams acting on precise intel.

