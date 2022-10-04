Hyderabad: Honing their 'hunar' in Hunar Live Fashion Show

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Women from the city and across the country proved that given an opportunity and aided with tools, they will soar higher than one can imagine. The just concluded Hunar Live Fashion Show stood as a testament to that, with over 200+ women showcasing their designs, leaving top actors, models, and designers of the country in awe.

Under the theme ‘Wedding Dhoom’, over 10,000 design submissions were shortlisted to walk the ramp at the glitzy event held over the weekend.

Organised by city-based Hunar Online Courses, a SkillTech online learning platform to empower women by helping them learn new skills and become financially independent, the event saw the presence of Bollywood actor, health and wellness influencer and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty, renowned fashion designers like Neeta Lulla and Divya Reddy as well as the founder of Yatra exhibition, Kamini Saraf, who were also part of the judging panel.

The judges’ critique and public live voting determined the winning collections.

“The show saw more than 9267 virtual viewers and in addition to gaining recognition, the students also got the opportunity to sell their designs on WhatsApp catalogues and launch their respective brands. At Hunar, we help women gain financial independence and an identity of their own that comes from their hunar, their skill. Our event has become an influential platform to support thousands of women all over India who are producing extraordinary designs from their homes. Live Digital Fashion Show has given them a great start on their entrepreneurial journey and demonstrated what they can do with hard work and skill,” Nishtha Yogesh, CEO of Hunar, tells CE.

Shilpa Shetty, who attended the show virtually, says, “I am so amazed by these collections and the stories of these designers. It is nice to see an organisation like Hunar that doesn’t just teach skills but help its students grow by providing a national platform to showcase their designs.”

Asked if she thinks the designers are on par with the designers and their work in the market, Neeta Lulla, the celebrity fashion designer who also happens to be Hunar’s celebrity mentor, says, “I am pleasantly surprised that the students could pull this off from the comfort of their homes. This is actually a real talent. Your talent is clearly visible and I’m sure these garments will sell very well! We have been monitoring the sales, and the response has been amazing! These students have done a great job, and I am very happy to see their designs on stage.

I always dreamt of an India where women had the right opportunity to get recognition for their talent and become financially independent. It’s nice to see an organisation that doesn’t teach these skills but also gives them this opportunity to showcase their talent. Their stories are inspiring, and I also relate to the balance these women are trying to find. These students must be very proud, and all of them are winners for me! They all have my support, and I salute their effort and dedication!”

The winners of the virtual fashion show received a host of benefits, such as receiving cash prize of 1 lakh rupees, being featured on thehlabel.com, Hunar Online Courses’ e-commerce website, getting opportunities to sell their designs on other retail platforms, such as Amazon and others, etc.

Hyderabad’s Sabiha Qureshi bagged the Most Popular Collection award for her ‘Beach Waali Shaadi’ collection, is a mother who burnt the midnight oil and complete her assignments and course on time. “I believe the embellished and stunning prints of my garments have made them stand out. The Hunar Fashion Show was a valuable opportunity to learn the process of creating theme boards, fabric sourcing, and fitting finishing of garments with the tremendous support of the mentors and Hunar.”

HYDERABAD: Women from the city and across the country proved that given an opportunity and aided with tools, they will soar higher than one can imagine. The just concluded Hunar Live Fashion Show stood as a testament to that, with over 200+ women showcasing their designs, leaving top actors, models, and designers of the country in awe. Under the theme ‘Wedding Dhoom’, over 10,000 design submissions were shortlisted to walk the ramp at the glitzy event held over the weekend. Organised by city-based Hunar Online Courses, a SkillTech online learning platform to empower women by helping them learn new skills and become financially independent, the event saw the presence of Bollywood actor, health and wellness influencer and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty, renowned fashion designers like Neeta Lulla and Divya Reddy as well as the founder of Yatra exhibition, Kamini Saraf, who were also part of the judging panel. The judges’ critique and public live voting determined the winning collections. “The show saw more than 9267 virtual viewers and in addition to gaining recognition, the students also got the opportunity to sell their designs on WhatsApp catalogues and launch their respective brands. At Hunar, we help women gain financial independence and an identity of their own that comes from their hunar, their skill. Our event has become an influential platform to support thousands of women all over India who are producing extraordinary designs from their homes. Live Digital Fashion Show has given them a great start on their entrepreneurial journey and demonstrated what they can do with hard work and skill,” Nishtha Yogesh, CEO of Hunar, tells CE. Shilpa Shetty, who attended the show virtually, says, “I am so amazed by these collections and the stories of these designers. It is nice to see an organisation like Hunar that doesn’t just teach skills but help its students grow by providing a national platform to showcase their designs.” Asked if she thinks the designers are on par with the designers and their work in the market, Neeta Lulla, the celebrity fashion designer who also happens to be Hunar’s celebrity mentor, says, “I am pleasantly surprised that the students could pull this off from the comfort of their homes. This is actually a real talent. Your talent is clearly visible and I’m sure these garments will sell very well! We have been monitoring the sales, and the response has been amazing! These students have done a great job, and I am very happy to see their designs on stage. I always dreamt of an India where women had the right opportunity to get recognition for their talent and become financially independent. It’s nice to see an organisation that doesn’t teach these skills but also gives them this opportunity to showcase their talent. Their stories are inspiring, and I also relate to the balance these women are trying to find. These students must be very proud, and all of them are winners for me! They all have my support, and I salute their effort and dedication!” The winners of the virtual fashion show received a host of benefits, such as receiving cash prize of 1 lakh rupees, being featured on thehlabel.com, Hunar Online Courses’ e-commerce website, getting opportunities to sell their designs on other retail platforms, such as Amazon and others, etc. Hyderabad’s Sabiha Qureshi bagged the Most Popular Collection award for her ‘Beach Waali Shaadi’ collection, is a mother who burnt the midnight oil and complete her assignments and course on time. “I believe the embellished and stunning prints of my garments have made them stand out. The Hunar Fashion Show was a valuable opportunity to learn the process of creating theme boards, fabric sourcing, and fitting finishing of garments with the tremendous support of the mentors and Hunar.”