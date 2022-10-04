Police serve notices to ex-CP, son & Cong leader in forgery case in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the court-referred petition against former Commissioner of Police (CP) AK Khan, his son Mohsin Khan and Congress leader Md Shabbir Ali was received by Punjagutta police, a cheating and forgery case was registered against the trio.

The cops also served notices to the trio and also the complainant to submit the required documents pertaining to the case.

According to the petition by the complainant Mohammed Abdul Wahab, Mohsin manipulated him to invest Rs 90 lakh in a mining company and stated that they could divide the profit of Rs 6.5 crore among themselves. While Wahab was hesitant to make any investment in the first place, seeing that he was related to former CP AK Khan and senior leader Shabbir Ali, he entered into a deal in 2016.

Money for the deal was paid via cash and bank transactions. However, when there were no profits for three years, Wahab approached Mohsin, who resorted to threatening the former in a bid to silence him, it added.

Thus, he approached Hyderabad Central Crime Station with the complaint. Police are collecting details of the registered case to go through the facts and investigate it in detail. Wahab was asked to submit all the required documents to show the bank transaction apart from the documents related to the companies which Mohsin started.

Earlier, AK Khan told TNIE, “It was an old civil dispute between two individuals. I do not know why my name is being dragged into it when I am in no way connected. Anyways, the matter is under investigation. Truth will come out ultimately.”

