Bathukamma: Telangana's flower language 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Experts like Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary, behind the widespread popularity of Bathukamma in Telangana, share his views, besides naturalists and oral historians who help us decode Telangana’s flower language. “Festival-themed songs should hark back to the holidays we spent in our ancestral village with your grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins. Literature emphasising floral diversity creates a sense of belongingness and rootedness, which leads us to feel unique and empowered,” he explains. It won’t be long before every Telanganite, regardless of his geographical location, knows he belongs here, Burra Venkatesham says. Says C Srinivasulu, professor and researcher at Osmania University, adds, “In Telangana, which falls under the deciduous forest area, Bathukamma season between October and November is the blooming season. Many forest flowers are not only celebrated for their beauty, but most of these plants possess medicinal properties and are believed to be sacred. Gunugu puvvu During the first seven days of the festival, women use Gunugu puvvu (Celosia) to represent Bodemma (Goddess Gauri) symbolically. The flower is a symbol of being gentle and nurturing. CHrysanthemum Chrysanthemum signifies life and rebirth. It syncs with ‘Bathukamma,’ literally meaning ‘Mother Goddess come Alive,’ Gummadi puvvulu This flower is a marker of cultural and social prestige, reputation and wealth. It is used in Bathukamma as a symbol of gratitude. Erupu Gunugu Pink Celosia is a symbol of boldness. A large bunch of Celosia is always seen in the third layer of Bathukamma. The flower’s name symbolises burning’ — a reference to the flame-red colours. Ennu Gunugu The woolly celosia flower symbolizes eternal love and devotion. These are the most vibrant flowers in a Bathukamma; they radiate vibrancy and brightness in life. Marigold Marigolds both orange and yellow, represent the sun, symbolizing brightness and positive energy. It is used after the seventh day of the festival in Bathukamma and rows increase until the last or ninth day of the festival. Bathukamma festival includes a chorus of over 100 folk songs; their meanings allude to lyrics praising flowers, togetherness and mythological stories. Telangana's folk festival assigns symbolic meanings to flowers, like the Victorian flower language Telangana has its own. CE decodes the flower language, which is no longer commonly understood by the urban population and is increasingly divorced from their rural traditions.