Turning over a fresh leaf: Kajal Aggarwal to enter business, join hands with  Shilpa Reddy, Kanthi Dutt

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Motherhood has helped new mum Kajal Aggarwal explore entrepreneurship, as the versatile actor has now forayed into the world of business.

The avenue is one that’s closest to her experience, says she, who joined hands with Shilpa Reddy and Kanthi Dutt’s Sustainkart to start Kare and Karess, a new mom and baby care brand.

Explaining the concept behind Kare and Karess, Kanthi shares, “The brand helps provide the little ones with safe and natural products. It is curated by moms for moms. From toys and skincare, food and snacks to baby wipes and accessories, we are committed to providing safe and clean products for babies.”

Asked how it feels being new to motherhood and business, Kajal says, “Initially, I was nervous but the primary feeling was that of gratitude and excitement. When I was looking for products for my nephew Ishaan, I realised there was a gap in the market for Indian-made, sustainable and premier quality baby and mommy care products. So when I conceived Neil, I was more than happy to partner and curate a whole range of amazing products with Kanthi and Shilpa, founders of the authentic SustainKart.”

About motherhood being a big change that has now become part of her, she says, “I’ve always been quite a nurturing person and my maternal instincts kicked in with Ishaan. With Neil, it was the most natural feeling ever! Having said that, of course, life as we knew it, changed forever but we couldn’t be happier!”

She adds that Shilpa herself is a fantastic mom and watching her deal with different scenarios in her life was so joyful!

“We exchange notes and share stories during our bonding sessions. This new leaf is indeed an extremely challenging phase. I started working very early in my postpartum and balancing the needs of my baby along with working full time. It has been strenuous - waking up through the night, nursing and pumping milk between shots to send back to my baby are just a few of the physical challenges. Mom guilt and separation anxiety are feelings that I have to talk myself through along with work pressure and I’m shooting a physically demanding film. It doesn’t get easy but then, I love what I do and I love doing everything for my little baby, so no complaints at all,” she says with a smile.

Sharing why having Kajal onboard is special, Kanthi says, “Kajal, a dear friend to Shilpa and I, has always been a conscious user of clean and green products. When Sustainkart thought of launching a private label for mom and baby care, we couldn’t think of anyone better. We are thrilled to launch this with her during the most perfect phase of her life. Being a new mother herself, she has a lot of her personal experience that she could relate to, making this project as real and personal as it could get.”

Kajal’s heart beats for conscious parenting, which she says, is choosing consciously with full awareness the best for your baby while being sensitive to the world around. “I’m glad we are in an era where we have the luxury of plenty. We need to start with compassion for all beings around us as well as the preservation of our beautiful world. To be able to inculcate similar values in our children- the planet belongs to them! We cannot ignore the fact, that we have to ensure it’s safe for their future,” she signs off.

