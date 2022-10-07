Collector couple chooses govt hospital for delivery; Harish, Rathod hail move

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Additional Collector of Mulugu Ila Tripathy and District Collector of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally Bhavesh Mishra were congratulated by Health Minister T Harish Rao and Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod on Tuesday for choosing a government hospital for the delivery of their child.

Ila was admitted to the Mother and Child Care Centre on Monday afternoon when she developed labour pains. Though Hospital Superintendent Dr Sanjivaiah and a team of three gynaecologists tried to deliver the baby through a natural procedure, they had to opt for C-section considering the fact that the baby weighed 3.4 kg.

“It is an immense pride that the health infrastructure has improved under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as it is becoming the first choice of the people,” Harish tweeted. Later, Satyavati handed over a KCR Kit to the Collector couple and said that they became an example for the people of the district by choosing the government hospital for the delivery of their first baby.

Govt initiative

The State has recorded one of the highest rates of increase in deliveries in public facilities- from 30.5% (NFHS IV) to 50 per cent (NFHS V). To tackle the high rate of C-sections, the government is creating a cadre of Nurse Practitioner Midwives

HYDERABAD: Additional Collector of Mulugu Ila Tripathy and District Collector of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally Bhavesh Mishra were congratulated by Health Minister T Harish Rao and Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod on Tuesday for choosing a government hospital for the delivery of their child. Ila was admitted to the Mother and Child Care Centre on Monday afternoon when she developed labour pains. Though Hospital Superintendent Dr Sanjivaiah and a team of three gynaecologists tried to deliver the baby through a natural procedure, they had to opt for C-section considering the fact that the baby weighed 3.4 kg. “It is an immense pride that the health infrastructure has improved under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as it is becoming the first choice of the people,” Harish tweeted. Later, Satyavati handed over a KCR Kit to the Collector couple and said that they became an example for the people of the district by choosing the government hospital for the delivery of their first baby. Govt initiative The State has recorded one of the highest rates of increase in deliveries in public facilities- from 30.5% (NFHS IV) to 50 per cent (NFHS V). To tackle the high rate of C-sections, the government is creating a cadre of Nurse Practitioner Midwives