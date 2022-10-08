‘Helpless’ ULBs unable to release their share of funds for SNDP works in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), the flagship project of the State government taken up in the peripheral Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to check inundation of low-lying localities, faces the threat of grinding to a halt with ULBs expressing their helplessness to release 31 per cent of their share of funds for the SNDP works.

The total dues of around Rs 175 crore are pending release from the neighbouring ULBs. Meanwhile, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the implementing authority for the SNDP works in Hyderabad and peripheral ULBs has written to the State government for its intervention to ensure SNDP works are not hindered.

SNDP works in peripheral ULBs like Pedda Amberpet, Nizampet, Peerzadiguda, Badangpet, Jalpally, Meerpet, Boduppal and a few others are in progress. As per the government orders, these ULBs have to deposit 31 per cent of the share in the Escrow account.

However, these ULBs except Nizampet are not releasing the share for the works completed, despite GHMC’s reminders. With no option left for the civic body, it has written a letter to the State government asking them to take a decision on releasing the ULBs contribution.

Under the SNDP, the GHMC is implementing 37 works in twin cities at a cost of Rs 733 crore, another 21 works are taken up by adjoining ULBs costing around Rs 252 crore. Only Nizampet Municipal Corporation is depositing the amount in the escrow account for the work done. For the seven works, the Nizampet has deposited around Rs 75 crore, officials told TNIE.

Based on GHMC surety, financial institutions sanctioned funds for the SNDP works. The works under progress include widening existing nalas, desilting, restoration of lakes, construction of box drains, re-modelling and widening of storm-water drains, new bridges and sluice gates, and allowing for diversion of run-off from water bodies to nearby colonies.

These works are under various stages of execution and some of them would be completed by the end of this year. Following the 2020 deluge, the State government and the civic body is expediting Rs 985 crore worth of SNDP, as the mechanism to mitigate future floods in the city.

SNDP has carried out a detailed study of the existing nala, stormwater drainage system and has identified critical narrow points, encroachments on nalas, trunk mains, feeder nalas and all other issues and taking up works on a mission mode.

