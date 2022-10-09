Home Cities Hyderabad

Miyapur police arrest 2 property offenders in Hyderabad

Miyapur police on Saturday arrested two offenders who were involved in several property offences in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

According to police, the accused Narla Mallesh and Mudavath Srinu, who are from Medchal, have been friends for four years and were committing offences like house theft, robbery and ordinary theft in Shamirpet, Rajendranagar, Jeedimetla, Dundigal, Medchal and Miyapur.

The duo was arrested in a lorry theft case. Police said they were involved in 11 other property offence cases registered in various police stations.

Chain snatcher arrested
In another incident, a 35-year-old man was arrested on charges of snatching a gold chain from a woman at Madhapur. The accused, Malisetti Naresh, a native of Krishna district, while riding a two-wheeler that he had stolen, snatched the chain from a woman at Madhapur.

During the attempt, the chain broke and a piece of the ornament fell on the spot but he managed to escape with the remaining piece. However, police successfully tracked him down later.

