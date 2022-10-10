Home Cities Hyderabad

Mouse deer initiative at Amrabad Tiger Reserve nearing completion

Mouse deer are important for maintaining the ecological balance as they prey on eagles, leopards and hyenas, among others, said Mahendar.

Published: 10th October 2022 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The initiative to reintroduce mouse deer in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) is being implemented successfully and likely to reach the set target soon, said Mahendar Reddy, ATR’s wildlife biologist.

In September 2017, the State Forest Department decided to reintroduce the Indian spotted Chevrotain, commonly called mouse deers in the forests of Telangana, where they were historically present but considered locally extinct. Experts believe that their descending population was due to their small size, which had made them a target for poachers, apart from the destruction of their habitat. Till date, 17 batches of mouse deer have been monitored and released into the wild habitat. 

Mouse deer are important for maintaining the ecological balance as they prey on eagles, leopards and hyenas, among others, said Mahendar. He explained that their survival is crucial as many are dependent on them for food, apart from seed dispersal, which helps in the propagation of regenerative vegetation.

In 2009, six mouse deer — four females and two males — were bred at the breeding centre at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, Mahendar said, adding that a pilot study was held at the Pichakuntla Cheruvu in Mannanur Range, which is an undisturbed area with a perennial water body.

The animals were released in an enclosure covering 2.14 hectares. It had a solar fence, a solar-powered borewell and CCTV cameras to monitor the animals. Explaining the process of reintroduction, he said, “We followed the guidelines of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and implemented the process of stabilisation, where we stabilised the population of these animals and provided them with more food in less area. Later in the acclimatisation phase, we provided them with less food. In the pre-release phase, we didn’t provide any food and they were mostly dependent on fallen fruits and adapted to the forest environment.”

The Forest Department with technical assistance from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) released eight mouse deer in each batch in a 3:1 male-to-female ratio, Mahendar said. “In two more batches, we will reach the set target of releasing 250 mouse deer,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amrabad Tiger Reserve Mahendar Reddy
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp