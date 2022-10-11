Hyderabad: HMDA, TRSCL to take up allotment of unsold Rajiv Swagruha apartments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited (TRSCL) has proposed to take up the allotment of remaining Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam by giving another chance to the applicants who have already applied by paying Rs 1,000. It is proposed to allot the flats through lottery to those who are ready to pay the token advance.

The interested applicants has to pay a token advance of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for 3BHK deluxe flat and 3BHK, 2BHK, 1BHK, and 1BHK respectively, in the form of a Demand Draft (DD). The DD has to be submitted in the office of the Managing Director, TRSCL, Himayathnagar before October 26 and obtain the receipt.

Lottery will be conducted category-wise in a transparent manner from applicants who have submitted the token advance. The DDs of the successful allottees will be retained and DDs of the unsuccessful allottees will be returned within a week after completion of the lottery for all the categories. Successful allottees have to pay 80 per cent of the total flat cost within 60 days of allotment and the balance flat cost within 90 days from the date of allotment.

If the successful allottee fails to pay 80 per cent of the total flat cost within the stipulated time, not willing to take the flat allotted in the lottery, the token advance paid will be forfeited. The details of the balance flats are available in the HMDA and TRSCL websites: www.hmda.gov.in and www.swagruha.telangana.gov.in. For any queries, applicants may contact: V Veeraiah (7993455776) for Bandlaguda and M Santhosh Reddy 7993455791) for Pocharam, Mail Id: swagruha.customercare@gmail.com.

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited (TRSCL) has proposed to take up the allotment of remaining Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam by giving another chance to the applicants who have already applied by paying Rs 1,000. It is proposed to allot the flats through lottery to those who are ready to pay the token advance. The interested applicants has to pay a token advance of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for 3BHK deluxe flat and 3BHK, 2BHK, 1BHK, and 1BHK respectively, in the form of a Demand Draft (DD). The DD has to be submitted in the office of the Managing Director, TRSCL, Himayathnagar before October 26 and obtain the receipt. Lottery will be conducted category-wise in a transparent manner from applicants who have submitted the token advance. The DDs of the successful allottees will be retained and DDs of the unsuccessful allottees will be returned within a week after completion of the lottery for all the categories. Successful allottees have to pay 80 per cent of the total flat cost within 60 days of allotment and the balance flat cost within 90 days from the date of allotment. If the successful allottee fails to pay 80 per cent of the total flat cost within the stipulated time, not willing to take the flat allotted in the lottery, the token advance paid will be forfeited. The details of the balance flats are available in the HMDA and TRSCL websites: www.hmda.gov.in and www.swagruha.telangana.gov.in. For any queries, applicants may contact: V Veeraiah (7993455776) for Bandlaguda and M Santhosh Reddy 7993455791) for Pocharam, Mail Id: swagruha.customercare@gmail.com.