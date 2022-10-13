Get festive ready!

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The name Tarun Tahiliani is synonymous with Indian craftsmanship and textile heritage married with a tailored silhouette. His signature is to combine traditional aesthetics with modern design. Over the years, he also became known for his bridalwear. The couturier Tarun Tahiliani was in the city to launch Tasva’s latest festive and wedding wear collection.

Talking about Tasva, Tarun says, “Tasva has been a long-held dream of mine, made possible via ABFRL. The name itself represents the finest version of oneself, which we have worked hard to accomplish through the brand. For the longest time, I’ve heard that ethnic wear is uncomfortable, and Tasva is an attempt to rectify that. We have designed garments that provide our consumer, the ‘Indian Man’, with a fabulously made, internationally constructed, comfortable, well-cut Indian brand with Tarun Tahiliani styling but with complete cost accessibility. We started working on this collection last year around March/April and launched our first store in December. Unfortunately, due to the chaos with shipments and imports during lockdowns it was challenging to adhere to the original schedules.

By this time, we were already promoting our next collection i.e Spring Summer followed by the launch of Festive Winter collection as well. So the collection consists of pieces produced from over the last year and a half.” The new festive and wedding collection is inspired from the streets of Benares and is replete with vintage embroideries, natural colours and fabrics. It is fashioned for the growing tribe of conscious young men who are unapologetically Indian.

Elaborating about what sort of colours and silhouettes one can expect, he says, “At Tasva one will always find minimal silhouettes with a traditional twist to garments which are maximalist in design. The collection features brocades in both vibrant and pastel hues highlighted with pearls, gota patti, zardozi, French knots, etc. The colour palette ranges from pastels like mint green, ivory, and salmon pink, as well as softer tones of yellow to deep blues and tropical hues.”

According to the designer, Hyderabad is an amazing market that is known for all things beautiful. “They have a rich culture from Nizams and have a perfect blend of Islamic and modern Telugu style. People in Hyderabad have an ardent interest for luxury and high living. Post industrialisation, the local people here in Hyderabad have taken the city to the next level. The most beautiful airports, finest hotels and the greatest jewellery of all times, hails from this market. They joke about Hyderabad being the “Punjab of the South” for the zest and zeal with which people here celebrate life and I completely agree with that!” shares Tarun. As a designer sharing insights about the trending wedding look for a groom, Tarun strongly feels that trends come and go but its style, comfort and quality that really makes a statement.

“That said, kurtas, bundis, sherwanis, bandhgalas, achkans, churidars, aligarhis are all such classic pieces for the groom. Accessories including safas, sarpeches, brooches, pocket squares, buttons, sehras, stoles, shawls and footwear are perfect additions for any ensemble. Ikat prints, Benarasi motifs and chikankari look absolutely beautiful,” he explains. Tarun at present wants to get Tasva established at a certain level. “There is a lot more that we will be announcing this festive season as well!”he concludes.

