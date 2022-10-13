Hyderabad: Dumped in city lakes, red-eared turtle pets kill native species

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Red-eared slider turtles, which are an exotic and invasive turtle species, are now being found in the native lakes and water bodies of Hyderabad which is a cause for concern as it not only destroys the aqua ecosystem but also carries bacteria which is harmful to the native species.

These turtles are popular with pet lovers because of their small size but they grow and mature quickly and are known to be aggressive eaters. The animals, when released into the local water bodies, compete with the native turtles for food, basking and nesting sites.

Speaking to TNIE, Sujeeth Thalwar, a naturalist and conservationist said, “ As Telangana is a dry land there are only six species in the State, two of these species namely Asian giant soft shell turtle and Indian narrow headed softshell turtle have been at the verge of local extinction over the past 10 years.”

“Extreme poaching and meat marketing has been a major threat for these turtles and tortoise population in the State but now because of the interference of the red-eared slider turtles, the propagation of native species is further endangered,” he added.

“Though having turtles as pets is prohibited by the government under Wildlife Protection Act, many people keep these animals as pets since they are attractive. These turtles are attractive till three-five months, from the age of six months, they grow rapidly and cannot be contained in aquariums. So, the owners then release these turtles in nearby water bodies. These turtles being the dominant species, adapt to the environment and consume aquatic animals, plants and insects depriving the native species of food.”

Breeding on their own

Pradeep Prazz, Founder of Wild Telangana said, “Around 500 odd red-eared slider turtles were identified and observed in the water bodies of Telangana according to our survey. We have spotted these turtles in Ameenpur lake, Osmansagar, Hussainsagar and Osmania University in the city and in a few districts like Khammam, Warangal, Bhadradri Kothagudem and others.”

“Earlier we used to spot one-two adults near the water bodies but now these turtles have reached a stage where they are breeding on their own. We found two-three babies near Kapra lake. If their population continues to increase then the local ecology will be destroyed and also the native species which will be affected by the new bacteria ultimately affecting the human kind,” says Pradeep Prazz.

