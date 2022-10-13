Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ex-directors launch cyberattack on company, held

The series of attacks took place for over a year and the company had to revamp its servers and firewalls spending a huge amount.

Published: 13th October 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to obtain confidential data, four persons, including the former directors of Hogar Controls, a smart home and building automation firm, launched a cyberattack with the help of foreign hackers, suspected to be from Vietnam. Cyberabad cybercrime sleuths arrested the foursome and opened an investigation to track down the hackers. 

The arrested accused were identified as Vijay Kumar Anandasu (alias Yash) and Karun Kumar Anadasu (alias Karan Kumar) , who had resigned from the company some time back after selling their shares. However, violating their shareholder agreement, they planned to launch a new business and resorted to the cyberattack to obtain confidential data of the company.  

The series of attacks took place for over a year and the company had to revamp its servers and firewalls spending a huge amount. Despite the buttressing of firewalls, the cyberattacks did not stop, forcing the company to approach the Cyebrabad cybercrime sleuths who swung into action. The accused were arrested from Habsiguda and a revolver and 10 bullets were seized.

