Letting it go, with gratitude

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Decluttering, as we understand, is ‘throwing what we don’t need.’ But it’s not that: Holistic decluttering is like meditation. It is a ceremony. Hold the object you’ve not used in over a year and ask yourself, do you need it? If your intuition says no, thank the thing with gratitude, and say, ‘you were there in my life, and I didn’t know.’ Then say, thank you for teaching me a lesson. “Also, apologise to it because you bought it, and let it go,” said Shivani Agarwal, decluttering coach who helped celebs like Katrina Kaif clean up her space. She was speaking at FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) session titled: ‘Declutter your Mind, Body, Space and Speech’ at The Park, Somajiguda, on Wednesday.

Shivani says organised clutter and compartmentalised unused things is a sin. “If we haphazardly throw objects or even worse, organise objects we don’t need properly, only to not to use again, it will drain us emotionally,” said Shivani and added: “Human beings are simple creatures, and complexity overwhelms us. We all have an innate desire to take care of what we have, but we fail to because we have too many things. When we don’t take care of them, we end up sad, distracted, guilty and drained.”

People must learn to takecare of their own stuff; they must roll socks and not strangle by tying. Socks will then serve us longer if rolled properly, she said. Shivani was taken over by the second speaker, Divas Gupta, who spoke about decluttering the speech for effective communication. Quoting philosophers, he said, “The less you talk, the more you speak. It is the myth that speakers are born.

They are trained. All can be better speakers with a bit of training.” He further gave a few tips on how to make structured speeches. Dr Karan Kakkad, who helped Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani reverse their ailments. He said, “These days, we have both infectious and lifestyle diseases. A century ago, we had only infectious diseases, and 67 per cent of deaths are now reported due to lifestyle diseases alone.”

Consumption of plant food helps in reversing diseases. Avoid animal food and processed food. It is found that 74 per cent people do not eat red food, 69 per cent green, 83 per cent white, 76 per cent purple and 80 per cent yellow and orange food, the doctor said.

Karan further advised his participants to go on rainbow foods. He concluded with a tip: “Drumstick is the best plant food and is therapeutic. The drumstick tree, seeds, pods, and flowers have medicinal properties. Consumption offers adequate vitamin C and antioxidants. It can avoid several common infections.”

HYDERABAD: Decluttering, as we understand, is ‘throwing what we don’t need.’ But it’s not that: Holistic decluttering is like meditation. It is a ceremony. Hold the object you’ve not used in over a year and ask yourself, do you need it? If your intuition says no, thank the thing with gratitude, and say, ‘you were there in my life, and I didn’t know.’ Then say, thank you for teaching me a lesson. “Also, apologise to it because you bought it, and let it go,” said Shivani Agarwal, decluttering coach who helped celebs like Katrina Kaif clean up her space. She was speaking at FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) session titled: ‘Declutter your Mind, Body, Space and Speech’ at The Park, Somajiguda, on Wednesday. Shivani says organised clutter and compartmentalised unused things is a sin. “If we haphazardly throw objects or even worse, organise objects we don’t need properly, only to not to use again, it will drain us emotionally,” said Shivani and added: “Human beings are simple creatures, and complexity overwhelms us. We all have an innate desire to take care of what we have, but we fail to because we have too many things. When we don’t take care of them, we end up sad, distracted, guilty and drained.” People must learn to takecare of their own stuff; they must roll socks and not strangle by tying. Socks will then serve us longer if rolled properly, she said. Shivani was taken over by the second speaker, Divas Gupta, who spoke about decluttering the speech for effective communication. Quoting philosophers, he said, “The less you talk, the more you speak. It is the myth that speakers are born. They are trained. All can be better speakers with a bit of training.” He further gave a few tips on how to make structured speeches. Dr Karan Kakkad, who helped Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani reverse their ailments. He said, “These days, we have both infectious and lifestyle diseases. A century ago, we had only infectious diseases, and 67 per cent of deaths are now reported due to lifestyle diseases alone.” Consumption of plant food helps in reversing diseases. Avoid animal food and processed food. It is found that 74 per cent people do not eat red food, 69 per cent green, 83 per cent white, 76 per cent purple and 80 per cent yellow and orange food, the doctor said. Karan further advised his participants to go on rainbow foods. He concluded with a tip: “Drumstick is the best plant food and is therapeutic. The drumstick tree, seeds, pods, and flowers have medicinal properties. Consumption offers adequate vitamin C and antioxidants. It can avoid several common infections.”