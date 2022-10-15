GHMC revises guidelines for constituency development works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State Government enhancing the allocation for the Constituency Development Programme (CDP) fund from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore per annum for each MLA/MLC with effect from 2021-22 for taking up the various developmental works in their respective constituencies, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued revised guidelines for the CDP works.

These orders will come into force with immediate effect and for the works sanctioned till 2020-21 the existing procedure will be followed to the extent of money received by the GHMC from the District Collector concerned.

As per the new guidelines, payment for all the CDP works will be made by the District Collector. In view of the Government orders GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar will be according permission for execution of the works after obtaining administrative sanction from the District Collector concerned. While calling tenders for the said works it will clearly mentioned in the documents that payment for the works will be made by the District Collector concerned.

The works will be monitored by the engineers concerned and measurements will be recorded as usual. Further, Engineers need to furnish details of physical and financial progress for each work to the District Collector every month.

The bills will be passed as per existing departmental procedure and sent to the audit section at the head office only for scrutiny. After clearance from the audit section, the approved bills will be forwarded to GHMC Maintenance Wing which will forward the bill to the respective Collector office for payment.

While submitting a bill for final payment, utilisation certificate, completion certificate, and before and after photographs of the completed work will also be submitted to the District Collector. Financial advisors shall not provide budget for CDP works and Zonal Examiner of Accounts shall not accept the bills in audit.

All the SEs and EEs of the Maintenance Wing have to follow the above orders and the Examiner of Accounts, Head Office, GHMC will facilitate the processing of bills of all CDP works without generating ERP as per the above guidelines.

Collector to clear bills

As per the new guidelines, payment for all the CDP works will be made by the District Collector

HYDERABAD: With the State Government enhancing the allocation for the Constituency Development Programme (CDP) fund from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore per annum for each MLA/MLC with effect from 2021-22 for taking up the various developmental works in their respective constituencies, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued revised guidelines for the CDP works. These orders will come into force with immediate effect and for the works sanctioned till 2020-21 the existing procedure will be followed to the extent of money received by the GHMC from the District Collector concerned. As per the new guidelines, payment for all the CDP works will be made by the District Collector. In view of the Government orders GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar will be according permission for execution of the works after obtaining administrative sanction from the District Collector concerned. While calling tenders for the said works it will clearly mentioned in the documents that payment for the works will be made by the District Collector concerned. The works will be monitored by the engineers concerned and measurements will be recorded as usual. Further, Engineers need to furnish details of physical and financial progress for each work to the District Collector every month. The bills will be passed as per existing departmental procedure and sent to the audit section at the head office only for scrutiny. After clearance from the audit section, the approved bills will be forwarded to GHMC Maintenance Wing which will forward the bill to the respective Collector office for payment. While submitting a bill for final payment, utilisation certificate, completion certificate, and before and after photographs of the completed work will also be submitted to the District Collector. Financial advisors shall not provide budget for CDP works and Zonal Examiner of Accounts shall not accept the bills in audit. All the SEs and EEs of the Maintenance Wing have to follow the above orders and the Examiner of Accounts, Head Office, GHMC will facilitate the processing of bills of all CDP works without generating ERP as per the above guidelines. Collector to clear bills As per the new guidelines, payment for all the CDP works will be made by the District Collector