Sweet tooth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Diwali right around the corner, what better way to celebrate this festival than by preparing something unique and delicious for your loved ones? Fill your home with a wonderful aroma during this festival of lights by making delectable and healthy hemp-based Diwali sweets.

Hemp Besan Laddoo



Ingredients:

cup besan/gram flour |¼ cup ghee | ½ cup powdered sugar | tsp hemp hearts | ½ tsp cardamom powder | 1 tsp hemp powder | 10 almonds for garnishing

Method:

● Dry roast the besan on medium flame for about 10-15mins, keep stirring. Its raw taste should not be there.

● Add ghee and mix well.

● Cook the besan till fat separates for about 8-10 minutes and turn off the flame.

● Add sugar cardamom powder and hemp powder. Mix well so that there are no lumps. Let the mixture cool completely. Once the mixture is cool, add hemp hearts.

● Grease your hands with ghee and start forming laddoos. Make smooth and round laddoos. Decorate with almonds.

● Serve or store in an airtight container.

Hemp-infused Nankhatai

Ingredients:

1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour (175 grams) | 2 tablespoons fine rava (semolina) 25 grams | 1 tablespoon hemp flour | ½ cup powdered sugar (80 grams) | ½ cup ghee (115 grams) | ¼ teaspoon salt |½ teaspoon cardamom powder | 2 teaspoons slivered pistachios or nuts of your choice | 1 tablespoon hemp hearts

Method:

● In a bowl, sieve maida (all-purpose flour). Keep it aside.

● In a bowl whisk ghee and sugar with a spoon or whisk until creamy, light, and pale.

● Add all-purpose flour, hemp flour, rava, salt, and cardamom powder into the ghee-sugar mixture.

● Combine everything using a spatula, then use your hands to bring the dough together. Do not knead the dough.

● If the dough looks dry, add a teaspoon of ghee and gently work the dough until it comes together.

● Rest the dough covered in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

● Mixing ghee and flour for nankhatai dough

● Pinch a lime-sized portion of the dough. Roll it between your palms to form a smooth round shape. Flatten them slightly.

● Place it on the baking tray lined with parchment paper.

● Repeat with the rest of the cookie dough.

● Place them 1 inch apart since they will expand on baking.

● Using a knife, make a criss-cross pattern in the middle. You can also make a little indentation in the center instead of a criss-cross pattern.

● Refrigerate again for another 15 minutes.

● Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Bake in a preheated oven for 15 to 16 minutes. It might take a little less or more time for you. Keep an eye out after 13 minutes.

● Sprinkle some slivered pistachios and rose petals and hemp hearts.

● Note: The cookies will be soft in the middle but will firm upon cooling.

Double Chocolate Chip Hemp Heart Cookies

Ingredients:

1/2 cup liquid coconut oil| 1/4 cup almond, soy or rice milk | 2 teaspoons vanilla extract | 1 cup coconut or brown sugar | 1 cup hemp seeds, divided | 1 cup chocolate chips (semi sweet or vegan) | 2 cups gluten free or all purpose flour | 1 teaspoon baking soda

| 1 teaspoon baking powder | 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Method:

● Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

● Place coconut oil, almond milk, vanilla, coconut sugar, 3/4 cup hemp seeds and 1/2 cup chocolate chips in a blender and puree for 30 seconds or until small pieces remain, but mixture is creamy.

● In a separate large bowl whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

● Add the chocolate mixture into the flour mixture and stir until ingredients are totally combined. Stir in the remaining chocolate chips and hemp seeds.

● Using a small ice cream scoop or 2 tablespoon measure, place cookies on a silpat or parchment lined baking sheet. Use the heel of your hand to gently press cookies down and form into circles.

● Bake cookies for 11 minutes for softer cookies and 13-14 minutes for crisper cookies.

— By Santosh Tamang, Head Chef, The Hemp Factory

