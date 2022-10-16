Greater Hyderabad  Municipal Corporation throws ‘light’ on new flyover

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The four-lane bi-directional flyover from Shilpa Layout to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Gachibowli Junction will have decorative illumination with dynamic lights on both sides.The flyover is termed an engineering feat with some spans of the flyover positioned 18 metre above the ground level and placed across the existing Gachibowli flyover. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up the construction of the six-lane flyover in the direction of Kondapur towards ORR at the second level crossing Gachibowli junction and the four-lane flyover from Shilpa Layout to ORR near Gachibowli junction are nearing completion.

The dynamic illumination on both sides of Shipa Layout Flyover, Gachibowli is estimated to cost Rs 2.85 crore and would be in place in four months. The expectations, vision, and parameters for the project include building a responsive and sensitive design that has to be creative, theme-based, and innovative.The bi-directional flyover from Shilpa Layout to the ORR near Gachibowli Junction, known for having one of the longest spans on any flyover in the State capital, would be opened by this year-end or early next year. The flyover promises to ease traffic congestion at one of the busiest traffic junctions in the city. The flyover is 823 metre long and 16.60 metres wide. It is being developed as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

To avoid traffic snarls at Gachibowli Junction, the flyover will improve the connection between HiTec City and the Financial District. Traffic conditions on the ORR-Madhapur stretch, Kondapur, will also improve, as will traffic moving towards the Meenakshi Group Buildings.The lighting solutions would take into account the physical and environmental context of the flyover, its visual relationship with the street, and the character of lighting and activity in the surroundings to avoid light pollution or visual anarchy, the officials said.

Lighting won’t affect drivers

The lighting design would be in such a way that will not affect driving on the flyover. The bidder has to design suitably keeping in view traffic sensitivity and aesthetic elements. As part of the scope of work, the contractor has to design, supply, install, test, and commission the decorative lighting on both sides of the flyover at Gachibowli, including O&M for five years.

The entire illumination will be on the complete periphery --on either side of the flyover using DMX controller only. The illumination of the fixture should be programmable through DMX software in order to change various themes. Rectification of all troubles as and when required for efficient working of the lighting system during the Defect Liability Period (DLP).

TO IMPROVE CONNECTIVITY

To avoid traffic snarls at Gachibowli Junction, the four-lane bi-directional flyover will improve the connection between HiTec City and the Financial District. Traffic conditions on the ORR-Madhapur stretch, Kondapur, will also improve, as will traffic moving towards the Meenakshi Group Buildings



