Liquor scam: CBI may serve notices on Hyderabad-based politicians, traders

Abhishek remained silent on questions regarding who introduced the Delhi Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krishna and Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari to him.

Published: 16th October 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After interrogating Boinpally Abhishek Rao for five days in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, the CBI officials are understood to have decided to serve notices to several Hyderabad traders and political leaders who took part in meetings in Delhi and Hyderabad suspected to have been organised to revamp Delhi’s liquor policy.

The agency is likely to question Vijay Nair, Arjun Pandey and Arun Ramchandran Pillai once again to cross-check their version with Abhishek’s statement.The CBI officials produced Abhishek in a special court on Saturday after five days of interrogation including an extended period of two days. The court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The CBI inquired with him about the role of Telugu states’ politicians in the liquor scam. The investigation agency questioned him about how Arun Ramchandran Pillai got close to one powerful political family and what interest the family had in the liquor policy. Abhishek reportedly told the CBI that he had no knowledge about the connection between Pillai and the political family.

CBI sleuths questioned him about several leaders and liquor traders from Hyderabad who took part in the meetings fixed at Delhi. They asked him to reveal the names of the politicians and traders and what their interest was in the liquor policy. The CBI sleuths apparently sought information about the role a Telugu media house MD had played in the liquor scam.

Abhishek remained silent on questions regarding who introduced the Delhi Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krishna and Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari to him. The agency also questioned him about the hawala channel which was suspected to have been used as the route to move money. 

ABHISHEK REMANDED TO JUDICIAL CUSTODY

The CBI officials produced Abhishek Rao in a special court on Saturday after five days of interrogation including an extended period of two days. The court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

